‘Y’all Try to Find a Problem with Everything’: Lori Harvey Shuts Down Critics Who Claim She has ‘No Chemistry’ with Boyfriend Damson Idris After Awkward Red carpet appearance

Popular “it” girl Lori Harvey believes people are just trying to find things wrong with her relationship with her new boo, Damson Idris.

When social media started murmuring saying the two didn’t seem comfortable on a recent red carpet, she shut down the haters saying, “Y’all trying to find a problem with everything.”

Damson Idris makes his debut with model Lori Harvey. (Photo: @damsonidris/Instagram.)

To two were each other’s dates at the premiere of the sixth and final season of FX’s “Snowfall,” a hit show about the ’80s crack epidemic in California and its close ties to the United States’ covert military operations in Central America, on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The beauty showed up in a sleek off-the-shoulder black gown and an old Hollywood deeply coiffed hairstyle, looking stunning. Her date, the star of the series, looked equally dapper in a Prada suit, white shirt, and black shoes.

Still, many thought, the two did not gel well when posing for the paparazzi.

Someone named @nubiabgoddesspinky commented on social media, “No chemistry. Look how far apart they’re standing lol.”

Within a social media digital heartbeat she clapped back, tagging the critic and writing, “Or maybe I just had on body makeup and told him don’t stand too close to me because I didn’t want to get it on his suit lol y’all try to find a problem with everything.”

One other celebrity hopped in the comments to applaud her for addressing the comment.

Comedian Deray Davis said, “I love when ppl comment crazy about ppl they’d ask for a picture with.”

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey Arrive At Snowfall Season 6 Premiere pic.twitter.com/udGBDY99rZ — WHEREISTHEBUZZ (@whereisthebuzz) February 16, 2023

The couple has been on everyone’s lips since announcing their relationship on her birthday earlier in the year. Idris also shared a sweet letter with Harvey for Valentine’s Day.

Rumors had been swirling around about the two before their Instagram couple-ship reveal, including one that said Idris was required to sign a $1 million non-disclosure agreement that legally required him not to talk about their relationship or show public displays of affection.

Now that the cat is out of the bag and the couple seems to be going strong, it seems that the girl that almost everyone in Hollywood is checking for is not taking shorts from anyone — not even people on social media.