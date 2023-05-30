‘Contract Is Lasting Longer Than I Expected’: Fans Believe Lori Harvey Has Extended Damson Idris’ Expiration Date After the Couple Enjoyed a Quick Getaway In London

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris appear to remain a solid couple despite fans suggesting that the British actor was on borrowed time.

The two appeared in new videos circulating on Twitter enjoying themselves during a quick weekend getaway in London.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris enjoy a weekend getaway in London. (Pictured: @loriharvey/Instagram)

Both celebs can be seen inside a vehicle riding to an undisclosed location. Idris — who was too cool in his chic shades — panned the camera to Harvey as he introduced her to his homeland in England.

“She’s in London! With her husband,” the “Snowfall” star squealed as his beau covered her face.

Though her face was shielded, giggles flowed from Harvey as she then opened up her fingers for her eyes to be shown.

In addition to the recording, on May 29 on her Instagram story, Harvey, 26, shared various clips of the two together, giving fans a glimpse at their extravagant “date night.” It was later revealed that they attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The SKN by LH founder can be seen wearing a red blouse with a deep V-cut neckline. Harvey accessorized the outfit with gold jewelry, and her hair styled in an updo ponytail with two curly strands falling onto each cheek.

As for her English darling, Idris, 31, kept it simple with a white tee, a black velvet buttoned-down jacket, and a black puffer coat.

The couple beamed with love as they watched Yoncé perform before a sold-out audience. In one video, they seemed to be too wrapped up in each other to even acknowledge anything or anyone around them. Before the video closed, Idris was caught placing a soft kiss on Harvey’s forehead.

It was only a matter of time before their romantic vacation was caught and shared on different media outlets and other platforms, with The Shade Room being one of them.

While commenters under the media company’s Instagram page confessed to growing in favor of the couple, a few expressed shock at how far their relationship has lasted thus far.

“This contract is lasting longer than I expected to.”



“Bro lasting longer than I expected in the relationship.”



Though many applauded Idris’s ability to keep Harvey interested, a few naysayers suggested that his time would end soon.

“Lori got that ‘time is almost up’ look.”



“He got 31 days left & she gone.”

Due to her ability to keep a man in her rotation, fans have created theories suggesting that Harvey has a cut-off date scheduled for whatever man she’s currently dating at the time.

Despite her previous high-profile relationships, which include actor Michael B. Jordan, rapper Future, soccer player Memphis Depa, and allegedly both Diddy and his son Justin Combs, Harvey’s smile appears to be brighter with Idris; at least fans think so.

Last week, several viewers credited the successful actor as the reason for Harvey’s glow-like appearance after she was spotted out at Chanel’s Cruise 2023/2024 show in Los Angeles.

The two also recently enjoyed a baecation in Turks and Caicos.

Though it is unclear how long the couple has been dating, it looks like a few haters are waiting to see when their romance will come to a crashing halt while a few individuals root for their relationship.