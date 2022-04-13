‘Ok Johnny Bravo’: Stevie J Shows Off His Fit Bod, But Fans Zoom In on His Legs

Fans are drooling over a photo of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star, Stevie J . For motivational Monday, April 11, the reality star dropped the latest photo of his toned physique. Most fans in the comments gushed over Stevie’s big arms and muscular chest. Yet some decided he forgot to work on the lower half of his body.

“Ok, Johnny Bravo.”

“Giving very much Larry the Lobster from SpongeBob 🤣 I’m sorry.”

@hitmansteviej1/ Instagram

“Why he so little big?”

“Did he forget to do leg days too?”

“His legs are listening to ‘Unappreciated’ by Cherish on repeat.”

Most fans encouraged the reality star to stop skipping leg day at the gym. While others began comparing Stevie to their favorite foods and video game characters, including one who said, “He shaped like an Upside Down Dorito.”

“He built like Wii character,” said one person, while another added, “It’s giving Crash bandicoot.

A fourth joked, “He shaped like wisdom teeth.”

Of course, fans cannot mention Stevie J without recalling his past relationships, such as his public divorce from Faith Evans. Fans pointed out Stevie’s massive stomach tattoo of his soon-to-be ex-wife. One person said, “It’s the Faith tattoo for me.”

Stevie J and Evans are currently going through divorce proceedings after the veteran producer filed in November 2021. The 50-year-old star and the “I’ll Be Missing You” singer tied the knot in July 2018 in La Vegas.

Fans in the comments also brought up Stevie’s ex Joseline Hernandez, who often called him “Steebie.” The duo made their debut as a couple on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” in 2012. They allegedly met at a strip club in Miami, where the “Joseline’s Cabaret” star previously worked. By 2016, Stevie and Hernandez had broken up months before welcoming their daughter Bonnie Bella in December.

One person said, “He sent Joseline to the doctor, so I’m confused.” Another wrote, “Hello, maid.”

A third joked, “I just came for the leg jokes.”