‘Not Too Late for You Caresha’: Cassie’s Husband’s Heartfelt Birthday Message Has Fans Believing There’s Still Hope for Diddy’s ‘Shawty Wop’ Yung Miami to Find Love

Cassie ended her decade-long relationship with Diddy and shortly afterward became engaged to her now-husband, Alex Fine. But Alex’s heartfelt message for her birthday has fans convinced Yung Miami will still find her soulmate if things don’t work out with the industry vet.

On Aug. 26, the “Me & U” songstress turned 37 years old, and in a lengthy post on Instagram, Cassie’s husband gushed over his love for her.

“HaPPY 3SEVEN! to the best mama, wife, best friend. The most beautiful, nice, funny, and caring person. Can’t wait to spend the rest of our birthdays together,” the personal trainer wrote.

Cassie replied in his comment section, “I love you so much! I’m the luckiest girl in the world.”

Fans encourage Yung Miami to part from Diddy and find true love after Cassie’s husband pens a heartfelt birthday message. (Pictured: Cassie, Alex Fine and their daughters. @alexfine44/Instagram)

Alex’s message was soon shared on @theybf_daily via Instagram, where several commenters commended Cassie for leaving her long-term relationship with Diddy.

“Happy for her for escaping from diddy.”

“Cassie got out with no babies…no attachments!”

“So happy she left Diddy.”

RELATED: Cassie’s Husband Seemingly Takes Aim at Diddy After Mogul Reveals That New Song Is About the Singer

Two fans even brought up Yung Miami, seemingly suggesting that she’d be happier if she left her “Papi.”

“Life after Diddy ( brother love) it’s great.”

“Love this for her. Not too late for you Caresha.”

Idc what y’all say…Cassie ain’t have Diddy the way Caresha got him 😂 pic.twitter.com/XnpCiM0Z58 — that’s hot🏌🏾‍♀️ (@ShadiHotti) November 7, 2022

Before Diddy and Caresha revealed that they “go together real bad,” Diddy was in an on-again/off-again relationship with his former Sean John clothing line spokesmodel. Throughout their 10-year love affair, Diddy and Cassie faced engagement speculations and infidelity rumors on both their parts.

CLICK TO HERE READ MORE.

The two officially called it quits for good in 2018 and shortly after, the “Me & U” singer began dating other people. Many questioned the timeline of Cassie and the 30-year-old’s romantic relationship due to how quickly they got together following her split from Diddy.

A few individuals even suggested that Cassie cheated on Diddy with Fine, whom he hired to be her personal trainer before their breakup.

By 2019, the Fines were married and expecting their first child together. They soon welcomed their second daughter in 2021.

As for Diddy and his “Shawty Wop” Yung Miami, they were first linked back in 2021 after they were spotted at Quality Control Music’s Pierre Thomas’ birthday bash, which Diddy hosted. The two confirmed their romance while on Yung Miami’s new talk show “Caresha Please.”

Yung Miami also revealed that they were casually dating during an interview with XXL Magazine.

“When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re single. He see other people outside of me and I see other people outside of him,” she said.

Throughout their romance, Diddy and the “Act Up” lyricist have made several headlines for their flirtatious interactions and musical collaborations.

Recently, Yung Miami congratulated the Bad Boy Records CEO for his upcoming album “The Love Album: Off The Grid,” which is set to be released on Sept. 15.

In her Instagram post, the mother of two called Diddy’s new body of work “ANOTHER TIMELESS MASTERPIECE.”