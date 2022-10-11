‘So Cassie Was Just Nothing’: Diddy Discusses Difficulty In Finding True Love After Tragic Death of Kim Porter, Fans Bring Up Ex-Girlfriend Cassie

“Gotta Move On” rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs joined Teyana Taylor as her newest guest on the series finale of, “Bumble Presents: Luv2SeeIt” and discussed the difficulties of finding love after experiencing a heartbreaking loss.

Very early on in the interview around the 2:47 mark, Diddy confessed his inability to reach a level where he can truly love once again after bearing the tragic death of the mother of three of his children, Kim Porter.

Diddy and Kim Porter. (Photo: @ladykp/Instagram)

Diddy told Taylor, “I know that Kim would want somebody to love me, you know, right now I’m just not on that time, you know what I’m saying. I just, because you know it definitely puts up a lot of barriers for you, you know what I’m saying ‘cause it hurts so much.”



He continued, “But the thing is to not give up on it and to know when you’re ready.”

Numerous social media sites cropped the ten-minute video, which led many fans to bring up his past relationship with ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Cassie and Diddy. (Photo: YouTube)

“So Cassie was just nothing?”



“But wasn’t he with Cassie for 10 years?”



“Wasn’t he with Cassie? I’m not understanding”



Diddy and Cassie were reportedly together since 2007 but didn’t confirm their relationship until 2012. The pair were an on again, off again couple until they decided to split for good at the end of 2018.

Although fans seemed unhappy that the 52-year-old had forgotten about his long-time sweetheart, Diddy has never shied away from expressing his love for the “Me & U” singer.

TMZ reported it was told by a source who is close to Diddy that his new hit single, “Gotta Move On,” which features Bryson Tiller, is about the model and how she moved on to personal trainer Alex Fine right after her split with the hip-hop mogul was publicly disclosed.

Alex Fine (left) and Cassie (right) got married in Malibu in a wedding officiated by Peter Berg (center). (Photo: @pberg44/Instagram)

The Bad Boy Records founder shouted out his former lover while accepting his “Lifetime Achievement” award at the 2022 BET Awards. He thanked Cassie for being an intricate person that brought him out of “dark times” throughout his life.

Once the pair officially broke up back in 2018, the rapper expressed he still had love in his heart for her by uploading a photo of her in a bathtub with “I [read heart] @Cassie” captioned.

While fans may feel a type of way about Diddy’s answer regarding his personal experience on love, the rapper has always been transparent about his feelings toward the women that were and still are in his life.

Diddy might not be ready to find “the one” just yet, but he has been linked to “City Girls” rapper Yung Miami lately, with the two said to be casually dating.