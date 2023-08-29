‘If Black Don’t Crack Was a Person’: Ashanti Flaunts Her Ageless Beauty In Green Bikini While on Another Vacation

Ashanti continues to prove why she deserves the title of “The Queen of Vacations.”

The R&B princess is currently living her best life as she appears to be overseas on a beautiful island. In a recent video shared on her Instagram story, the “Foolish” singer can be seen in a large body of water in the Bahamas wearing a bright green bikini.

Ashanti stuns in a green bikini while on vacation. (Photos: @ashanti/Instagram)

Ashanti repeated the words that first can be heard by an unknown male voice: “Capture the sunset.” She then tilted her camera and showed the beautiful backdrop of the ocean and sun behind her.

The 27-second clip was later shared on X by @RapDailyNews, where social media users couldn’t help but gush over the 42-year-old’s radiant beauty.

“She literally looks younger now then she did 18 years ago at least. It’s crazy.”

“If black don’t crack was a person.”

“She has looked like this for 20 years phenomenal gene structure.”

Not surprisingly, there were also several comments that focused on how often Ashanti is spotted in another country.

“Ashanti been on vacation all her life.”



“She always on vacation. I think she live on a Island lol.”

Ashanti on vacation LIVING LIFE pic.twitter.com/Xgk5eeFQ5M — Rap Daily (@RapDailyNews) August 29, 2023

According to other videos shared on her Instagram story, Ashanti was accompanied by a gang of friends, including rapper Flo Rida.

The two frequently enjoy luxurious trips together; in 2021, Ashanti celebrated her sister’s 32nd birthday in Mexico, and the “Low” rapper was right by her side for all the fun festivities.

Eventually, dating rumors sparked about the two celebrities, but Ashanti quickly put an end to the hearsay during a January 2022 interview on “The Breakfast Club.”

“Let the people know, Ashanti is not with Flo Rida, be clear,” said the “John Tucker Must Die” actress. “That’s my brother, me and Flo are super cool.”

“I like to vacay, right? I got a crew of girls and my family. Flo got his crew and his family,” she added. “We’ve been going to each other’s birthday parties for like 10 years so I don’t know why it’s like such a surprise now.”

For those who are unaware, Ashanti is currently dating her previous beau of 10 years, rapper Nelly. After years of being apart and embarking on separate relationships, the two found their way back together, and fans are glad they decided to spin the block one more time.