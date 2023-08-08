‘Back After 10 Years So He Must Be Doing Something Right’: Ashanti’s New Photo with Nelly Has Fans Wanting to See More of What’s Between His Legs

Ashanti and her beau Nelly have clearly been having loads of fun together since reuniting a few months back and fans are loving every moment they share on social media.

On Aug. 8, the R&B singer shared a photo on her Instagram Stories on Aug. 8, which shows her socked-covered foot in between the rapper’s legs. Ashanti can be seen wearing a pair of Christian Dior pants.

Based on the previous photo that was posted, the duo appeared to be seated comfortably on a plane as the “Hot in Herre” singer held his cellphone while wearing a navy blue sweatshirt and matching shorts.

Ashanti shares spicy photo of her foot on Nelly and fans zoom in on what’s between his legs. (Photo: @ashanti/Instagram)

Their seemingly explicit photo was shared by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram with the caption, “We already saw it sis,” and fans had some things to say. Last year, Nelly shared a video of himself receiving oral sex, and he later told TMZ that the video was posted accidentally.

At the time, several fans noted that they were surprised Nelly wasn’t working with more in the size department, and the same sentiment was echoed after Ashanti’s picture was viewed.

One fan replied, “It ain’t the size of the boat… y’all know the rest.”

“She said it’s about the motion in the ocean,” added one.

Another fan noted that the couple reunited following a lengthy breakup.

“She back after 10 years so he must be doing something right not about the size of the boat but the motion on the ocean.”

Meanwhile, a few commentators said Nelly’s equipment seemed of average size and claimed that was sufficient.

The “Country Grammar” artist later apologized for the pornographic video, which he claimed was not supposed to be made public.

“I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family,” he said. “This is unwanted publicity for her/them. This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public.”

Nelly apologizes after a video of him receiving oral sex was posted to his Instagram story.



“This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public,” he tells TMZ. pic.twitter.com/OuFmbAsqzC — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 8, 2022

Nelly and Ashanti were recently spotted serenading each other in another video Nelly shared on his Instagram page on Aug. 7. Fans said the couple looked adorable as they sang the lyrics to “Nice & Slow” by Usher to each other.

The two first began dating after meeting at a Grammy Awards press conference back in 2003. They dated off and on until 2013 before breaking up until recently. Many speculated that Nelly had cheated on Ashanti after she said she was “betrayed” while appearing on “The Meredith Vieira Show” in 2015.

But no further details about the alleged betrayal have been revealed. However, the couple seems perfectly happy these days.