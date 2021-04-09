Ashanti Denies Flo Rida Dating Rumors as Photos Surface of Them Vacationing In Mexico for Her Sister’s Birthday

Ashanti shot down rumors she’s dating rapper Flo Rida on April 8, a reaction to blog site The Shade Room suggesting the duo were a couple after they reposted the “Low” emcee’s photo featuring himself and the 40-year-old on a yacht during his trip to Mexico. TSR captioned the post, “Come thru! It looks like #Ashanti & #FloRida was spotted out on vacation with family & friends 👀 #IsThatYourManOrNah.”

Both Ashanti and Flo Rida, alongside a group of family and friends, are currently in Mexico to commemorate Ashanti’s sister Kenashia Douglas’ 32nd birthday, which was on April 2. The singer commented on the blog’s upload while sending her well-wishes to her baby sister, “Aht aht ✋🏽 Flo is my brother! We’re family! Celebrating my sis @liltuneshi bday!!! 🎉🎉 Happy Birthday Bink! 🎉🤣❤️🌴.”

Ashanti shuts down suggestions she’s dating Flo Rida after The Shade Room suggested the duo were a couple. @theshaderoom/Instagram

The initial image came from a stream of photos that the “My House” rapper shared on his page. It includes solo shots of him at the beach, group pictures with everyone who came along on the trip, and two snapshots of Ashanti and him relaxing on a yacht. He captioned the upload “Job 9:27 ‘If I say, “I will forget my complaint,” I will change my expression, and smile.’”

Fans noted how Ashanti quickly denied the allegations before rumors began to circulate. Many applauded her for nipping it in the bud.

“Dang sis! we ain’t never gonna catch you slipping! Ok carry on 😂😂😂.”

“😂 Yup…tell em sis cause they be reaching🤣🤣.”

“The media is putting everybody in relationships and marrying people off oh yeah😂😂😂😂 I heard you were back with Nelly to.”

“@ashanti cleared that up quick yall heard Ashanti she didn’t have on them apple bottom jeans or the boots with the furrrrr😂.”

“Sis said that’s how lies get started 🤣🤣 check em boo👌🏽.”

In the past, the singer was linked to rapper Nelly. The former couple dated for about nine years before they called it quits in 2012. Throughout their relationship, Nelly allegedly cheated on the “Foolish” songstress with multiple women. During an interview with the “Meredith Vieira Show,” Ashanti hinted the allegations might have been true when she revealed that she was betrayed by the “Hot in Herre” rapper.

She said, “I think sometimes when people have their own insecurities it allows them to act out of character. I’ve been betrayed. Again, you just have to grow. You have to grow up and accept responsibilities for the things that you do. I’m not a big fan of people being cowards. I think it’s really important to know yourself and understand what you want and get it. I’m in a different place right now.”

Since then, the singer has kept her dating life relatively private. Last year she was linked to rapper Joyner Lucas after she appeared in his music video for his single “Falling Slowly,” which featured the R&B crooner. The dating rumors began circulating after viewers saw the chemistry between the two, who portrayed a couple in love in the video. Neither party never addressed the allegations.

Although Ashanti’s relationship status is currently unclear, that doesn’t stop her from enjoying life with close friends and family.