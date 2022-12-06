American singer Ashanti still looks good at 42 years old, so no wonder she’s maintained her it-girl status. The singer has definitely made a name for herself by being the first female artist to occupy two spots on U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart with popular hits, “Foolish” and “What’s Luv.”

Ashanti’s Dating History

While the singer has denied rumors of past relationships with music producer Irv Gotti and rapper Flo Rida, Ashanti’s dating history still includes big names such as Nelly, DeSean Jackson, James Harden and more.

Take a look into the “Baby” singer’s relationship timeline to see who Ashanti has dated and why these men were so mesmerized by her beauty and charm in a detailed look into Ashanti’s dating history.

Who Is Ashanti Dating Now?

Ashanti. Photo: Ashanti/Instagram

The Glen Cove, New York, native is currently single months after a December 2021 “Breakfast Club” interview where she revealed she was dating a mystery man. She stated that she’s keeping her current relationship, “super low,” She continued, “we’ve been dating. It’s been a really nice, smooth ride.”

However, in an October 2022 interview with Radio Hall of Famer Angie Martinez, Ashanti changed her relationship status and revealed she was single and will focus on her love life after her tour.

She told Martinez, “I’m in such a really dope space I want to continue to expand, grow my empire. You know, obviously, I wanna get married, I still wanna have kids. You know and I feel like after I finish with this the rest of this year, then I’m gonna really sit down and you know take the personal stuff seriously.”

Ashanti’s Dating Timeline

Before sliding in the DMs was considered a thing, men would “shoot their shot” by hopping on an obvious chemistry-filled song. Many people have claimed Ashanti has dated several of the artists featured on some of her songs. The notable songwriter has reportedly been linked to artists Nelly, Joyner Lucas, and basketball player James Harden as well as comedian Michael Blackson.

Follow along as we take a deep dive into Ashanti’s past relationships and her alleged romantic relationship with Irv Gotti.

Ashanti and Irv Gotti (2002-2022)

Ashanti and Irv Gotti of Inc. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Irv Gotti, 52, and Ashanti worked together in the early 2000s and produced many hit songs, including”Happy,” which featured rapper Ja Rule.

However, for years rumors swirled that the two were more than just friends.

In an August 2022 “Drink Champs” podcast interview, the record producer dropped bombshell details about their past love life and suggested that he and Ashanti had a romantic relationship that fueled several of her hit songs and albums.

Irv Gotti vs. Ashanti

Gotti claimed that he was once in love with the R&B princess, however, things turned sour after he found out she was dating Nelly after seeing them on TV attending a basketball game together.

Gotti decided to reveal more in-depth details about his alleged romance with Ashanti in his five-part docuseries titled “The Murder Inc. Story.”

Fans quickly slammed Gotti for the new revelations because he was married at the time of the love affair and it was 20 years ago.

After two months of no response, Ashanti finally addressed Gotti’s claims in a feature on Diddy’s remix to “Gotta Move On.”

During her verse, Ashanti sang on the track, “It’s giving me obsessed, it’s giving you stressed, it’s giving you pressed, it’s giving this n—a missing the best, but it’s been 20 years please cry less, we can see you and your tears.”

Ashanti also discussed Gotti’s claims in an October interview with Angie Martinez, stating that her former CEO “flat-out lied” about their relationship and even claimed once he found out about her relationship with Nelly she received death threats.

While Ashanti did admit to having musical chemistry with the Murder Inc Record co-founder, she only noted that they “dealt with each other” but she was “never” his girlfriend.

Ashanti and Flo Rida (December 2020-January 2021)

Ashanti and Flo Rida @ashanti and cinematographer @mralexacosta/Instagram

Flo Rida entered the conversation as one of the men Ashanti dated after the two were spotted vacationing together. However, Ashanti quickly shut down those rumors in a January 2022 “Breakfast Club” interview where she clarified their relationship was strictly platonic.

She told Angela Yee and DJ Envy, “Let the people know, Ashanti is not with Flo Rida, be clear! That’s my brother, me and Flo are super cool.”

She continued to explain their relationship saying, “You know what it is what’s so crazy? I like to vacay, right? I got a crew of girls and my family, Flo got his crew and his family, we’ve been going to each other’s birthday parties for like 10 years so I don’t know why it’s like such a surprise now.”

Ashanti and Joyner Lucas (August 2020-2021)



Joyner Lucas feat. Ashanti – Fall Slowly (Screenshot)

Ashanti and Lucas, 34, first sparked dating rumors after Ashanti featured as a love interest in his music video for Lucas’ 2020 single “Fall Slowly.”

While the two never confirmed their romance, it was never denied, though their intense chemistry was felt throughout the music video and convinced fans something more was there.

While the two have seemingly gone their separate ways, they still follow each other on Instagram.

Ashanti and Michael Blackson (July 2019)

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 02: Ashanti and Michael Blackson are seen on July 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

After Ashanti and comedian Michael Blackson, 49, were spotted at the launch of Ashanti’s PrettyLittleThing swimwear collab, rumors of romance started to swirl.

It seemed as if the launch party was only the beginning of things for Ashanti and Blackson were spotted once again leaving a nightclub in West Hollywood. The rumors were never confirmed.

Ashanti and James Harden (2016-2018)

James Harden, 33, and Ashanti were first spotted together in Las Vegas back in 2016 and then again in 2018 when Ashanti was seen sitting courtside at one of his Houston Rockets games with his family.

Due to the couple’s very low profile, there is no exact date on when they began dating and when they decided to go their separate ways.

Ashanti and Darnell Dockett (February 2015-January 2016)

Ashanti and the former Arizona Cardinals defensive end ignited dating rumors after they were seen interacting rather flirtatiously on Twitter when the singer wished him a happy birthday.

During Father’s Day weekend in 2015, Dockett’s ex-girlfriend, Amelia Knox, the mother of his two kids Dillion and Riley Dockett, blasted him on Instagram, stating that he’d rather spend money on women rather than his own kids.

Ashanti and DeSean Jackson (June 2013-January 2015)

Ashanti and the former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver, 35, have been friends for years but seemingly started as something more in 2013.

In a 2013 interview with “Access Hollywood,” Ashanti was quizzed on her love life and asked who has been pursuing her since her public breakup from Nelly.

Ashanti admitted to Jackson being the “last famous dude that texted me (romantically)” but claimed there wasn’t anything more.

Though she denied all claims, DeSean’s Instagram post on his birthday back in 2013 that showed him and Ashanti cozied up suggested otherwise. In addition to the photo, Ashanti had also uploaded a video to Instagram of herself enjoying the view of an Eagles game.

While the two never officially confirmed their relationship, fans can infer they called it quits sometime around 2014 due to Jackson popping out with ex-fiancée Kayla Phillips on social media that year.

Ashanti and Chink Santana (2003-2004)

LOS ANGELES – MARCH 3: The Inc Records artist Ashanti (left), with record producer Chink Santana in a cameo appearance, shoots her new video for “Don’t Let Them” on March 3, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Ashanti and Chink Santana met after Santana became involved with the Murder Inc. record label. While neither Ashanti nor Santana confirmed their relationship, it’s been speculated that the two had more than a professional relationship with each other.

What makes the speculation worse is Ashanti was already involved with ex-boyfriend Nelly during this time and Santana was reportedly involved with singer Keyshia Cole.

It’s also been rumored that Cole and Ashanti’s duet “Woman to Woman” was based on both of their alleged romances with Santana.

Ashanti and Nelly (February 2003-April 2013)

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 22: Ashanti and Nelly attend the Angel Ball 2012 hosted by Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on October 22, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation)

Ashanti and Nelly met at a 2003 Grammy Awards press conference. They quickly became an item and one of Hollywood’s it couples. Though they made sure to keep things very private and never confirmed their relationship during its run, photos of them together made their rounds and they even hopped on a track together titled “Body on Me” in 2009.

The two were apparently so in love Nelly even considered getting down on one knee and proposing to her, according to his interview with Rap-Up in 2010.

While they were known for their on again/off again relationship the two finally called it quits in 2013. Nelly dated Ashanti for 10 years. Although both Ashanti and Nelly never gave an exact reason behind their final breakup, during an interview on “The Meredith Vierrira Show” in 2015 Ashanti simply said she was betrayed.

Ashanti and Nelly Reunion

Ashanti becomes a trending topic on Twitter after Nelly’s sexually explicit video was leaked online.Photo:@ashanti @nelly/Instagram

In September 2021, the two finally reunited to perform their biggest hit songs, “Hot In Here,” “What’s Luv,” “Mesmorize,” and “Always on Time” during Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s “Verzuz” battle.

After a video caught Nelly walking across the stage to his former boo and the two embracing rumors of reconciliation sparked back up.

Unfortunately for fans, Ashanti quickly shut down those rumors while speaking to Joe and Ja Rule on Live.

She stated, “Listen, there’s nothing happening.” She continued, “Now look, this is the crazy part. I had no idea he was going to be there, I haven’t seen him or spoken to him since we broke up. Six years or something?”