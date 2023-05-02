‘She Got That Thang Thang’: Ashanti Flaunts Her Thick Assets In New Photo, and Folks Lose It

Though she initially got her start in music, Ashanti has managed to receive praise for her fashionable style choices over the years.

The Grammy Award winner recently uploaded an image of herself with “Cupid” singer Lloyd that gave fans a glimpse at her body-hugging outfit on May 1.

In her photo, Ashanti is seen rocking a black-and-white Givenchy jacket. A separate video further revealed that she wore a sheer black shirt with a black bra underneath. Her top was tucked into a black leather one-piece that had her butt cheeks peeking through.

Ashanti shows what her momma gave her in new photos. (Pictured: @ashanti/Instagram)

As for the “Foolish” singer’s shoes, she paired her ensemble with a pair of knee-high leather boots with fur wrapped all around them.

“Meet me on the South Side,” Ashanti wrote as her caption, which mirrored the duo’s 2004 song.

Her post received over 30,000 likes with over 300 comments from fans who sent an array of fire and heart-eye emojis as a way to seemingly admire the professionally photographed picture.

“[heart eyes] I am always looking forward to your posts,” wrote one fan.

A few fans also focused on Ashanti’s backside hanging out of her shorts, making viewers aware of how thick the singer appears to be.

“She got that thang thang”



“What’s all that there”

Ashanti really be on vacation 365 days and no kids Lmao pic.twitter.com/ldt6rATRlC — Saint Laurent Shawty✨ (@Tosci_Marie) March 15, 2023

While the image is new to her Instagram, it looks like Ashanti sported this outfit back in April while performing in Atlantic City, New Jersey, for the Lit In AC event at The Boardwalk Hall.

The star was accompanied by a few of her long-term friends and colleagues, such as Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Miguel, Ying Yang Twins, and Remy Ma, along with several other rising artists.

In addition to her picture with Lloyd, the 42-year-old shared other photos capturing herself with her “Mesmerize” partner as they both showed off their pearly whites.

She also uploaded a flick with Fat Joe, which showed the two musicians embracing in a hug while they were on stage.

Ashanti is set to perform at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on May 12 for DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic Live event.