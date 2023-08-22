‘Y’all Just Never Had a Loving Dad’: Fans Defend The Game After Critics Call New Photos with Daughter Cali Inappropriate

The Game’s birthday tribute to his daughter was derailed by commenters who deemed their photos inappropriate.

On Monday, Aug. 21, the “How We Do” rapper showed love to his teenage daughter, California aka Cali Lynn Dream Taylor, on Instagram. He shared a series of photos of them in a carousel upload that featured nine images and one video.

“Okay, I’m back with more 13th bday love for my best friend/twin,” The Game wrote.

He continued, “I love you with everything God gave me & there will never be a second, minute, hour, day, week, month or year that I will not be right by your side…. Especially on days you need it the most.”

The 43-year-old went on to say, “Being your father is my absolute favorite thing to do in life. I just love it so much & I wouldn’t trade anything in the world for what we’ve built over the last 13 years. You are the perfect daughter for me. I thank God for you every chance I get.”

The Game ended his message, “You are my world. Period. #HappyBirthdayDawtuh.”

Supporters rally behind The Game after critics bash his ‘sick’ birthday tribute to his daughter. (Pictured: @losangelesconfidential/Instagram)

Although his heartwarming dump showed their glow-up throughout the years, many fans zoomed in on his fourth photo. In the image, The Game and Cali can be seen with their arms wrapped around each other as their foreheads are touched.

The father-and-daughter duo’s eyes never left each other’s gaze as Cali’s arm covered their lower face.

“Sorry but that fourth picture ain’t it….”

“That 4th pic is no go bruh , somebody gotta tell you don’t pose wit ya daughter like dat.”

“This man is sick.”

"We not callin each other twins because it sounds cool…we actually do this sh.." – The Game…

✨️❤️Sweet photo of The Game and his daughter Cali #Twins #Twinning #TheGame pic.twitter.com/3HH4xiLzjZ — Cocoa 🦋 | Hot Cocoa with the Tea (@HotCocoawithTea) April 11, 2023

The Shade Room reposted a few of The Game’s photos on its page, where several individuals rallied behind the California native.

“My daddy always made me understand he was my first love. Sorry some of y’all didn’t get to experience a fathers love.”

“He has always been affectionate with his daughter y’all just never had a loving dad growing up so it’s weird seeing it.”

“It’s sad that there’s such a lack of ppl with fathers that yall cant look at a photo of a man and his daughter without your trauma showing. Go heal.”

The Game previously has faced backlash for his seemingly close-knit relationship with his mini-me. Many individuals have voiced their concern about the way he parents Cali, however, The Game continues to remain unbothered by the criticism.

A few weeks ago, The Game addressed haters who called him out for dancing with Cali and his two sons to the raunchy song “Pound Town” by Sexxy Red. In his clapback, The Game suggested fans mind their business because “we good over here.”

The Game shares his 13-year-old daughter with his ex-fiancé, Tiffany Cambridge. The former couple also have a 16-year-old son, King Justice Taylor. The musical artist also has a 20-year-old son, Harlem Caron Taylor, from a previous relationship.

