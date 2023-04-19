‘Our Love Is Strong’: Eva Marcille’s Estranged Husband Michael T. Sterling Says He Hired a Divorce Lawyer as a ‘Legal Requirement,’ His Focus Remains on Winning Eva Back

After Eva Marcille filed for divorce last month from her husband, Michael T. Sterling, fans were extremely disappointed.

However, supporters began believing in a chance of reconciliation after the skilled lawyer vowed to win his wife back.

Michael T. Sterling and Eva Marcille (Photo: @miketsterling/Instagram.)

Now fans are urging the couple to figure out their issues as news emerges that Sterling has hired a divorce lawyer.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the former attorney is being represented by attorney Kristal Holmes.

Per the outlet, Holmes disclosed to them that her client’s current mindset is still set on mending his relationship with Marcille, but he has to obey certain legal requisites in response to the divorce petition.

“Michael Sterling’s focus, attention and priority remains his family and saving his marriage to his wife, Eva Sterling,” Holmes said.

She continued, “As an experienced lawyer, however, Michael understands the legal requirement that he is obligated to respond to the divorce petition in a court of law. Michael has retained me to manage his legal obligations with the Court while he focuses on his marriage and three children.”

The attorney closed her statement by asking people to, “respect the parties privacy as they deal with this sensitive family matter.”

After the publication dropped the news on their Instagram page, several fans shared their hope of seeing the strained couple find their way back to each other again.

“Ain’t nothing out here ! I hope that they can work things out,”

“Unless there’s infidelity or abuse I advocate for all marriages to be saved. There’s nothing out here. At all”



“I hope they can work it out whatever it is. Forgive and overcome”

As previously reported, the “America’s Next Top Model” cycle three winner filed for divorce from her husband after five years of marriage. The two have been together since 2016.

The “All the Queens Men” actress filed for divorce in the Superior Court of Fulton County in Atlanta, contending that their marriage is “irretrievably broken.” The former pair also reportedly are living separately.



Though Marcille is seemingly ready to cut ties and move on, Sterling has recently shared his goal to fight for his wife and family.



“I am going to fight for her with every fiber in my being,” he told The Jasmine Brand. “I love her and I plan to show her how much I love her and that our love is strong enough to get to the other side.”

Marcille and Sterling share two biological children together — 5-year-old Michael Sterling Jr., and 3-year-old Maverick Sterling. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum also has a 9-year-old daughter Marly Rae Sterling, whose father is ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall.

The model-turned-actress is seeking primary and legal custody of their children, in addition to child support and help with medical bills.