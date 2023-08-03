‘U Look Gooooodt’: Reginae Carter’s New Bikini Photos Have Fans Amazed By Her ‘Homegrown’ Assets and Slim Waist

From the looks of Reginae Carter’s latest Instagram post, she seems to be having a blast soaking up the Los Angeles sun.

The young socialite shared a carousel of images on her Instagram page, which showed her seemingly relaxing poolside as she rocked a black criss-cross bikini.

Though she is usually seen rocking either a jet-black bob or a long coiffure, the 24-year-old decided to switch up her look and stunt in long Bohemian braids.

Her body was put on full display in every photo as she flaunted her hourglass figure while lying in a beach chair and standing up.

Reginae Carter puts her ‘homegrown’ assets on full display while showing off her slim waist in new bikini photos. (Pictured: @itsreginaecarter/Instagram)

“She fine .. she sexy .. she cool,” Carter captioned the post. Her Instagram caption referenced 21 Savage’s line in Young Nudy’s song “Peaches & Eggplants.”

The I FIT IN founder’s upload has received more than 198,000 likes, with over 1,500 commenters praising her slim waist and flawless face.

“U look goooodt bby.”

“That’s homegrown.”



“Nae so fine.”

“Body bussinn.”

Bad B vibes: Reginae Carter style📍 pic.twitter.com/FIGFILtlWE — Social Couture (@Social_couture_) December 4, 2020

There were also a few commenters who brought up Carter’s on-again/off-again boyfriend, YouTuber Ar’Mon Warren. The pair appeared to have broken things off in May after being together for almost a year. They have not been publicly spotted out together in over two months.

“I’m so happy to know you and armon still on good terms I been rooting and praying for y’all. I will continue cause I can tell y’all both have genuine souls.”



“May God bless you and armon relationship . Y’all both are meant for each other.”

“Armon not Crazy i See he moving to La.”

A few days ago, Warren’s mother, Shaquita Chanel, uploaded a YouTube video that featured her son. Halfway into their “Nacho Mukbang,” Chanel asked her child about the status of his and Carter’s relationship.

Though he played coy, Warren did reveal that he and the “Boxed In” actress still keep in touch. He even stated that he discussed his apprehension of possibly moving to Los Angeles with Carter following her “big move” there.

“She already done did the big move. I don’t know if I wanna, like, live there,” he stated.

It was later revealed that Warren’s wariness about moving to the City of Angels had nothing to do with Carter but with his preference for living in an actual house rather than an apartment.

On July 15, the daughter of Lil Wayne and Toya Johnson-Rushing announced that she officially moved to Los Angeles after bringing fans along on her house-hunting journey.

“I Did Something Big today,” she wrote in an Instagram caption. “I Got The Keys The Keys The Keys Cheers To New Beginnings.”

Another “new beginning” Carter has in the works is a new reality TV series with her mother called “Toya & Reginae.” The We TV original is scheduled to be released on Aug. 24 and later streamed on ALLBLK.

In the sneak peek preview of the show, Warren can be seen making a couple of appearances.