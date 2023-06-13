‘Sis Got Dat Bodyyyyyyyy’: Reginae Carter’s New Post Has Fans Wondering How She Keeps a Slim Waist and Snatched Figure

Reginae Carter is letting social media users know that she cannot be replicated.

The daughter of rap legend Lil Wayne and mompreneur Toya Johnson-Rushing gave fans a front-seat view of her bangin’ body in a new post on Instagram.

In her latest upload, Carter shared five photos of herself rocking a gray two-piece hooded lounge set from the popular fast fashion company Fashion Nova, with cutouts on her shoulders. The set features a long-sleeve top and shorts that cupped her cheeks.

Throughout every swipe, the “Boxed In” actress can be seen posing in chunky deep blue sunglasses and a mini-sized purse of the same color to match.

Fans are left mesmerized at Reginae Carter’s snatched figure after she uploads new photos of herself. (Photo: @itsreginaecarter/Instagram)

The socialite even switched up her style, swapping out her signature long black bundles for a short bob hairdo.

“Try to act bad like me , They bad actors,” the 24-year-old captioned her post.

Carter’s photos currently obtained over 111,000 likes with over 900 comments, which increase with every refresh. While many commenters left her heart eyes or fire emojis, the majority of users couldn’t help but zoom in on her snatched figure.

“Ain’t no stopping HER she’s a tough act to follow.”



“Body a 10.”



“Yeah let me get in the gym NEOWWWW.”

“Sis got dat bodyyyyyyyy.”

“Show off then nae.”

It’s common knowledge that Carter enjoys pumping up her endorphins with aerobic activities and workouts. She has consistently documented her fitness and wellness journey with fans for over two years now.

Last year, the young entrepreneur launched her athleisure line, I Fit In, which sells comfortable fitness apparel for women, workout sets, bodysuits, water bottles, windbreaker jackets and more.

📣⚠️❕❕‼LADIES GO GET UR I FIT IN WORK OUT CLOTHING https://t.co/Is7YPNL1vr @reginae_carter1 Annnd shes got new pieces coming out soon📢‼🔴⚫ pic.twitter.com/fncOpstaSU — liz Dunaway (@lizDunaway2) December 7, 2022

The fitness brand recently hit its one-year anniversary in March and ever since then the model has teased new pieces via Instagram videos.

In one of her recent posts last week, she showed off her company’s new gym bag, which she said will be available “soon.”

Also coming soon will be Carter’s new residence after she recently went house hunting and shared her experience in a new YouTube video. She’s been talking about moving for quite some time after two men reportedly attempted to break into her home while she was away on vacation in May.

Her new vlog follows her as she travels out of town to potentially find herself a new home. Throughout the recording, she can be seen touring three different homes before describing her journey as “stressful.”

Carter said that she did not find “the one” just yet, but also noted that she enjoyed the experience to get out and find her a new home.