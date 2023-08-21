‘Get Em CiCi Get Em’: Fans Applaud Ciara’s Classy ‘Clap Back’ After Women’s Assistant Basketball Coach Takes ‘Time to Hate’ on Her New Post

Pregnancy is not stopping mama Ciara from putting people in their place. The Grammy-winning singer and soon-to-be mom of four has had it with trolls or anyone commenting on her music or her wardrobe.

Ciara claps back at Women’s Assistant Basketball Coach for trolling the singer’s new music. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

Since releasing her new EP, “CiCi,” named after her alter ego, online users have been critical of her various fashion choices for the project’s promo and its song types.

On Aug. 20, Ciara shared a video clip of herself and her dancers doing the sturdy dance, among others, to her track, “BRB,” which stands for “be right back.” It serves as an ode to the club and dance scene in New Jersey and samples Uncle Luke’s “Low Key.”

But apparently one individual who did not find the song worthy tweeted, “She making Tik Tok music atp.”

Ciara clapped back, writing, “And.. ..you’re watching…:) taking time to comment. Gotta love it #CiCi EP.”

And.. ..you’re watching…:) taking time to comment. Gotta love it 😂🥰 #CiCi EP https://t.co/nziIMVkpBB — Ciara (@ciara) August 20, 2023

Fans began praising her classy response after being notified by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram.

“She’s a dancer, so she’s always going to want to make music that dancers want to dance to. Tik Tok or not.”

“Ciara bout tied of y’all because I never heard her clap back at her fans this much.”

“Y’all keep playing with CiCi … she’s clapping back all album promo!”

“Y’all don’t remember it’s “Get Em Cici Get Em.”

“idk the fan still said what tf they said.”

In the midst of praise, she clapped back with another response after realizing who the tweet came from. “Not the assistant coach of a women’s basketball team taking time to hate.. that makes no sense.”

Not the assistant coach of a women’s basketball team taking time to hate.. that makes no sense 🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/Y1Kxm21BgT pic.twitter.com/yqjFvphaxx — Ciara (@ciara) August 20, 2023

Kenia Cole has entered her third season as assistant coach for the Tribe’s women’s basketball team at William & Mary University in Virginia. She joined the program ahead of the 2021-22 season. According to her personal account, boasting over 15.9 thousand followers, she’s known to “go viral every few months bc of a tweet.”

“I think I hit a nerve guys,” Cole wrote in another tweet. “Now Ciara got people sending me threats [laughing emoji] okay.”

In defense of Cole, a few accused Ciara of downplaying women’s basketball, which is described as a “challenging” realm to navigate and earn respect as a woman. Some pointed out that she executive produced the “Unfinished Business” documentary, which follows the rise of the WNBA.

One individual responded, “This wasn’t Ciara trying to downplay her for coaching women she’s trying to say how you hating on the another female while being a coach and mentoring young women.”

From Executive Producers Ciara and Russell Wilson comes Unfinished Business, the rise of the WNBA. Stream it now. pic.twitter.com/CgZpeL0Iu6 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) May 18, 2023

“CiCi” is released on her independent label, Beauty Marks, as her first project release since her 2019 album of the same title.

“CiCi is my nickname, and I feel empowered through my nickname,” she recently told Rated RNB. “When my fans chant, ‘Go CiCi, go CiCi, go,’ there is an underlying feeling that CiCi is THAT girl who will go get it, no matter what.”

Ciara said she loves “being in control” of the vision she has for her career, as she no longer gets “hung up on society’s standards.” She previously faced criticism for wearing barely nude outfits, including a sheer dress she wore to an Oscars event accompanied by her husband, Russell Wilson. Earlier this year, the 37-year-old received flak for releasing her new single ladies anthem, “For Da Girls,” despite being a happily married woman.

They share three children, a daughter, Sienna, son, Win, and Ciara’s son with rapper Future, Future Jr.

