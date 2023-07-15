‘Whoa She Tiny Tiny’: Blac Chyna Shows Fans Her New Body after 10 Months Clean and Sober, Fans Say She Looks Unrecognizable

It has been almost a year since hip-hop vixen Blac Chyna gave her life to Christ and embarked on a new spiritual path. Over that time, she has removed much of her plastic surgery, graduated from a Christian institute, and worked on becoming a better person for her children.

In fact, the bombshell even retired the stage name that she assumed as a dancer at King of Diamonds and acquired national attention. Instead of Blac Chyna, she prefers now to be called Angela White.

In March 2023 she shared with the public that she had not only been baptized into the Christian faith but had disabled her OnlyFans profile, dissolved her face fillers, and removed her breast and butt injections.

White shared that it took cosmetic surgeon Dr. David Matlock eight hours to reverse the procedure and that she had 1,250 CCs removed from her butt. As a result of the surgery, she lost immediately 10 pounds.

She said of the change, “I see beauty. I see wisdom. Yeah, I see myself. I feel good about it too.”

On Friday, July 14, White took to her Instagram to show off her new self to the world (and advertise a new hair care line she is working with).

She captioned, “Happy 10 months sober, clean eating, working out, staying in the word(bible), healing my mind, body and soul. My Inner light Hair.”

Fans could not stop complimenting her looks and celebrating her new life.

“Praise God and she’s definitely glowing.”

“She looks great..happy for her sobriety..its not easy.”

“Blac Chyna is not playing about this rebrand!!! She said, let me get to this church lady bag.”

“Looking great!!! I love to see people evolve & do better.”

“She looks beautiful but whoa she tiny tiny.”

Some people were not as impressed and commented about how small she has become, claiming she is using drugs to lose weight.

“Look a lil sickly but if y’all say so.”

“This ozempic sh-t getting out of hand.”

“Ozempic running through Hollywood like the tomb raider.”

But just like there were haters, there were some riding for her and checking those who could not see the progress.

“Y’all so use to seeing big sloppy pudgy ppl that y’all think this is ‘so tiny’ ‘unhealthy’ no y’all the ones unhealthy and sloppy . She look amazing and healthy.”

“Body shaming her is weird asf. just bc y’all are miserable & addicts doesn’t mean y’all should spread that negativity on her. she’s glowing & looks tf good, as she should.”

White is not worried. If her social media is correct, she is still getting the bag and not thinking about her haters.