‘Ice How Can You Let This Happen?’: Fans Call Out Ice-T After His Wife, Coco Austin, Proudly Announces She’s Joined OnlyFans

Fans are wondering what rapper Ice-T thinks about his 43-year-old wife, Coco Austin, creating an OnlyFans account.

The TV personality-turned-actress announced this decision in an Instagram post on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Austin — whose real name is Nicole Natalie Marrow — uploaded a photo of herself in a butterfly robe wearing red bottom heels and putting on pink lipstick in front of a mirror.

Coco Austin. (Photo: @coco/Instagram.)

The “Ice Loves Coco” star’s photo left no mystery as to what’s underneath her robe, and she gave fans total access to see her cheeky assets while a “Sweet Dreams” remix by Trinix played in the background.

“‘Yes, I’m on OnlyFans now… You won’t be sorry… [red heart],” she captioned her picture.

While many fans in the comment section hyped up her decision to join the adult entertainment app, many fans wanted to know what her husband of 21 years had to say.

“Coco noooo, Ice how can you let this happen? Ima be broke now.”



“Nahhh, leave that view for your man. Y’all got money already.”



“Ice T you signed up for this s–t?”



Despite negative comments, Austin already has 19 posts uploaded to her account, and it looks as if the account was made way before her current announcement.

She joined OnlyFans in early January and described it as her “new little project.”



Fans may not agree with Austin’s decision to put her body on display for subscribers, but a voluptuous shape like hers does grab attention, which will ultimately put money in her pocket.

The heel addict recently became a trending topic after a fan was caught admiring her figure at the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony.

In a video uploaded onto Ice-T’s Instagram page, Austin and her husband were seen on their feet while a performance was taking place. As the video continued, fans could see a man lean upward to see the “6 ‘n the Mornin’” rapper and then totally check out his wife.

The man’s eyes moved up and down as they never left Austin’s body.

It turns out Ice-T totally understood why the man did so, writing, “I love the white dude looked at me then took time to check Coco out… I TOTALLY understand,” as his caption.

This isn’t the first time someone was left completely amazed by Austin’s physique.

In a Revolt TV interview for “Drink Champs,” singer Ne-Yo claimed he was granted the opportunity to feel Austin’s backside.

While this may come as a questionable act for some, the “Never Knew I Needed” singer revealed that Ice-T was totally cool with it.

Ne-Yo explained that the “Law & Order: SVU” actor responded, “I’m just the kind of pimp that’ll let you do it.”

Austin and Ice-T share one child together, a daughter named Chanel Nicole Marrow.