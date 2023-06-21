‘I Guess ICE Is Not the Jealous Type’: Ice-T’s Wife Coco Austin Causes ‘Havoc’ on Social Media After Showing Off Her Assets In Steamy Bikini Photos

Ice-T and his wife, Coco Austin, are enjoying a wholesome fun family vacation in Florida with their daughter Chanel. Over the past few days, Austin has shared several photos from their trip, including a few twinning moments with her mini-me.

After viewing other photos, fans say they now understand why the “Colors” rapper has been so smitten with Austin for over two decades.

Coco Austin, Ice-T, and daughter Chanel attend a screening party for “Avatar 2” on Dec. 16, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

From the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Florida, the busty beauty decided to share some solo flicks that show her in a multicolored colored monokini swimsuit. In two separate posts, fans can see her in a strappy get-up that revealed most, if not all, of her Coca-Cola body.

She captioned the first post, “Why I haven’t been answering phone calls lately….. #donotdisturb #familyvacation. More pics on #OF.” The latter part served as a promo for her OnlyFans channel.

The 44-year-old shared a second post that featured a solo image of herself posing with her hands behind her head.

Fans flocked to the comments to share their thoughts, not just on her body but also on how secure her husband must be.

“I guess ICE is not the jealous type,” one person wrote.

“Similarly shaped as the guitar in the background,” another person commented, comparing her to Hard Rock’s giant guitar building bursting through the skyline.

A third individual wrote, “You’re causing havoc madam. You look absolutely gorgeous. Beautiful.”

Another super fan added, “This is not the first time Coco’s sexiness has caused a social media storm with people applauding how secure Ice-T is.”

Aside from the positive commentary, a few criticized Austin for wearing such a revealing bathing suit at a public pool.

“Aren’t you respectful of other people’s kids at a public pool? Or do just your needs to cover nipples count?”

“How do you explain this swimsuit to your daughter ???”

When Austin — whose real name is Nicole Natalie Marrow, first revealed that she was starting an OnlyFans page in February, fans were shocked that a married woman and mother would participate in the subscription-based entertainment app.

Later that month, she attended the 65th-annual Grammy Awards, where her husband took part in the show’s 50th-anniversary hip-hop tribute. The next morning, the TV-personality-turned-actress made headlines after a video of a man admiring her figure hit the internet.

Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, posted the viral clip of him and his wife at the show. It shows the couple checking out a performance while a man in the same row was busy checking out Coco’s body as she danced nearby

“Lol… I love how the white dude looked at me then took time to check Coco out,” Ice-T captioned the post. “I TOTALLY understand.. #2023Grammys.”

Ice-T and Austin have been married for 22 years. He met the former model in 2001 on a music video set. He said he was having a bad day when one of his friends/producers suggested the idea of introducing the two during a FUSE interview in 2017.

The Law & Order: SUV star said he first noticed her teeth and then he noticed her large chest area. “I struggled to remain calm, but I kept it cool and asked her, “Would you ever consider dating a gangster rapper?”

He recalled wearing a red snakeskin suit with a black hat when they met, and she wore a strapless gray dress. At the time, Austin said she assumed all rappers were the same; therefore, she responded, “Well if he’s nice.”

The “99 Problems” rapper hit her with the line, “Well, baby, if you take the ‘n’ off ‘nice’, you get ‘Ice.”

The two married a year later in January 2002, and have been blissfully in love ever since.