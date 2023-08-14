‘That’s Your Twin’: Nia Long Long Shares a Message About Being ‘Hard’ Nearly a Year After Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal Fans Zoom In On Son

Nia Long is letting fans know that she can be “hard” whenever time calls her to be.

The “Missing” star shared a photo of herself with her 11-year-old son, Kez Sunday Udoka, on her Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 12.

In the photo, Kez can be seen scrunching up his face while rocking a bright yellow T-shirt. Long, wearing shades, also mean mugged at the camera.

Nia Long shares her thoughts on being ‘hard’ as she poses beside her ‘twin’ child. (Pictured: @iamnialong/Instagram)

“Only be hard when you need to be,” she wrote as her caption.

The photo has currently attained more than 73,000 likes with over 600 comments. Many social media users seemed to connect with Long’s message.

“I totally agree. Walk in softness but with the ability to get hard as needed.”



“Good advice like that.”

“Exactly Bosses move by example. Black excellence.”

A few commenters also mentioned what they found to be a strong resemblance between her and her son. One comment read, “Your genes strong af! Love it though.” Another person penned, “That’s your twin.”

Not surprisingly, the majority of comments focused on Long’s timeless beauty. A few of those comments included the following:



“Miss Long why are you so damn FIONE.”

“Nia MF Long right here.”



“Be fine for over 30 Years , Lawd.”

The “Love Jones” actress has been in the public eye since she first stepped into the industry in the early ’90s. While her acting ability and stunning beauty frequently capture a crowd, nothing seemed to gather attention more than the cheating scandal she was brought into nearly a year ago.

Last September, it was revealed that Long’s ex-fiancé and former Boston Celtics coach, Ime Udoka, had a secret affair with a female staffer, who was also in a committed relationship.

Serious question: Does Ime Udoka understand the impact all this is gonna have on everyday life for him? You can’t just go get your fade tightened after this. You can't go to a barbershop, sit down, and trust a nigga with a razor after you've cheated on Nia Long. — Caleb’s Kenough (@ThaCalebDume) September 23, 2022

After three months of uncertainty about the status of their relationship, People magazine confirmed that Long and Udoka officially had called it quits after 13 years together.

Since then, Long has been shutting social media down with her online posts, as she embraces this newfound singlehood despite being publicly humiliated.

In June, she announced that a memoir about her role as a mother and activist and her successful career and more was in the works.

In an interview with Essence magazine, the 52-year-old revealed that her upcoming biography also will give fans a hint of ’90s nostalgia.