‘Folks Only Want to Hear About I.U.’: Nia Long’s Promises to Deliver ’90’s Nostalgia’ In Her Untitled Memoir But Fans Want the Juicy Details on Her Split from Ime Udoka

Nia Long is one of Black Hollywood’s most prominent actresses from the ’90s, as she’s managed to sustain a successful career since then.

Now she’s finally ready to show how she achieved this in an upcoming memoir about her role as a mother, her career, activism, and more.

Nia Long announces new memoir in an exclusive interview. (Photo: @iamnialong/Instagram)

The “Friday” actress recently discussed her upcoming project during an interview with Essence magazine.

“I am thrilled to have found a home for my memoir at Gallery and 13a,” she told the outlet.

“My steps to finding divine purpose have been thoughtful and intentional,” Long added, “For better or worse, you will find truth and transparency in the storytelling, sprinkled with 90s nostalgia.”

The highly anticipated book is set to highlight the four-time NAACP Image Award winner’s career, activism, motherhood, and “untold stories and personal reflections.”

“There are no words to describe how grateful I am for this chapter of my life,” she tweeted.

Once Long shared the news on Twitter, her dedicated fan base expressed their excitement about hearing more of her life story.

“I’m so excited for you. I’ve always admired you as an actress. You’ve always shown class and a positive example of being human. Thank you, amazing lady.”



“You are so deserving of all the beautiful accolades in your life. Be blessed From what I have seen, you’re a beautiful person inside and out.”

“We ready! I know you dropped some gems.”

While the majority of comments applauded the 52-year-old’s big milestone, one fan couldn’t help but bring up her ex-fiancé, Ime Udoka.

“I dig Nia, but she’s gotta know folks only want to hear about I.U.”

“That’s great! I pray for you and your child. I’m glad you have found your Zen and left the bs behind. Keep pushing! Your fan since Love Jones.”

Long and Udoka were together for 13 years and engaged for seven. They share one son together, 11-year-old Kez Sunday Udoka. The beloved actress also has an older son, Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, 22, from a previous relationship.

Last year, the world and Long were torn up over their breakup after the former Boston Celtics coach reportedly cheated on her with a female staff member.

In December, it was announced that they officially ended their relationship, possibly due to the exposure of the scandal. Udoka also was suspended from the team for a year, a separation that became permanent this past February. At one point, she blamed the Celtics organization for not checking on her after making Udoka’s infidelity public.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she said that her “heart had jumped out” of her chest after it went public and she wasn’t prepared for how it would affect their son.

“It was devastating, and it still is. He still has moments where it’s not easy for him,” she at the time, noting that she immediately took Kez out of school after his father’s suspension hit the news.

Udoka was later fired from the team and has recently been hired as head coach for the Houston Rockets.

Long, however, has been seemingly living her best life since their breakup and going on several vacations, including trips to Nashville, Dubai, Japan, and Greece.

Fans attempted to link the “Best Man” actress with former B2K member Omarion back in January after they were spotted together on the red carpet for her Netflix film “You People.” However, she shortly denied the romance rumors, stating that she is “Single AF.”

Although she’s still ready to mingle, Long did reveal that she had her eyes on an unnamed male who has yet to be revealed.