‘Your Mom Is Looking Down and Smiling Big for This’: First-Time Dad Shemar Moore Shares Touching Video of His Daughter Saying Her First Words

Shemar Moore is filled with joy after his 6-month-old daughter uttered her first words, and fans are gushing over the first-time dad’s happiness.

The “S.W.A.T.” actor captured the glorious moment in a video shared on Instagram Tuesday, Aug. 8. It shows his daughter, Frankie, who was arrived years after his mother passed in 2020, in a pink polka dot pajama set while her mother, Jesiree Dizon, held her.

Shemar Moore shares an adorable video of his six-month-old daughter, Frankie calling him “Dada for the first time. (Photo: @shemarmoore/Instagram)

“Da da Da da,” said Moore trying to get his daughter to repeat him. After a few tries, she then reaches for her father and says, “Dada,” clear as day, making both her parents go through the roof.

Dizon seemed even more excited than as her reaction to the milestone moment nearly scared Frankie.

“I’m officially a DA DA!!!” he wrote in the caption. “My life is complete!! Friends, family, Jesiree, and Daddy’s lil Miracle… Frankie Muthaf***n Moore… I love you Jesiree… thank you!!! I love you all!!!!!”

Moore’s post has over 1.4 million plays, 231,000 likes, and more than 4,700 comments. Most fans shared heart-eye emojis and other sweet remarks for the girl dad.

“Priceless and Precious,” wrote Debbie Allen. Here’s what others had to say.

“Better than any song or note you thought you loved before now. That #GirlDad hit different”

“Awww so sweet! I love how Jesiree is even more excited than you! Lol Congratulations again Shemar!”

“Mom’s reaction scared her.”

“This literally made me cry!!!! Priceless moment you’ll never forget!! Blessings to you all!!

“What an absolute blessing!!! Your mom is looking down and smiling big for this.”

Noting how the doting father has been a sex symbol since the late 1990s one person said, “Chiilllleeee I been calling him that for years.”

shemar moore is having a baby. please allow me time to process this end to my imaginary relationship — Tiffany (@TiffSmallwood) January 9, 2023

Moore revealed he was expecting his first child with longtime girlfriend Jesiree earlier this year in January during an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” He shared the news in the midst of talking about his mother, Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore, who looked forward to one day becoming a grandmother.

The 50-year-old former model celebrated his first Father’s Day this year, which marked three years since her passing, with a touching post where he talked about not having his father in his life.

“My father wasn’t in my life… I never celebrated Father’s Day… but i realize my mother and fathers love for each other once upon a time… that created me,” wrote Moore. “I celebrated and honored MY MOTHER all day everyday my entire 50 years with her… my mother’s dream was to be a grandmother.. God called her name a little too soon…”

For over two decades, the ’90s heartthrob has appeared on television shows and movies such as “Living Single,” Toni Braxton’s “How Many Ways,” “Moesha,” “For Your Love,” and more. He hosted the popular “Soul Train” series from 2000-2003 before starring in more projects such as “Motives,” “Half & Half,” and “The Seat Filler,” and Tyler Perry’s “Diary of a Mad Black Woman.”

Moore went on to play FBI Special Agent Derek Morgan on “Criminal Minds” for over a decade. In 2016, he left the psychological crime show during its 11th season and later joined CBS’ highly praised police drama “S.W.A.T” as LAPD Sgt. Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson.

In the early days of the Hollywood writers’ strike in May, Moore called out CBS for “abruptly” canceling the series after six seasons despite remarkable ratings and viewership. The show’s cancellation was later reversed by the network, which announced one more season with Moore as executive producer.