‘We Going Out Like Champs’: Shemar Moore Named as Executive Producer of ‘S.W.A.T.’ After CBS Reverses the Show’s Cancellation Ahead of Its Final Season

Shemar Moore is back in business with CBS after calling out the network for canceling his show “S.W.A.T.” after six seasons.

In a surprising turn of events, the network reversed its decision and greenlit a seventh and final season of the police drama. Moore, who leads the show as LAPD Sgt. Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, will also take on additional duties as an executive producer.

Shemar Moore on the set of the CBS police drama “S.W.AT.” (Photo: @shemarfmoore/Instagram)

The show, which launched in 2017, is a co-production between CBS and Sony Pictures TV. Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, and Katherine Pope, president of the latter studio, released a joint statement regarding the show’s revival after facing backlash from fans.

The two said, “We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for ’S.W.A.T.’” Season seven will have 13 episodes and is expected to air in 2023–2024.

The statement continued, “We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show’s storylines and characters, which audiences deserve. Once again, we appreciate the talents and efforts of the cast, writers, producers and crew and everyone who has contributed to the success of S.W.A.T. We look forward to its return next season.”

Moore celebrated the feat with two separate posts on Instagram. In the first, he shared a screenshot of a Deadline story announcing the series’ return.

“Ayyeee!!!!! We did it #SWATFAM!!! @swatcbs is coming back for a 7th and Final season with 13 Episodes!!! Thank you to all of you for the continued and amazing support!! Let’s go,” he wrote in the first caption.

In a follow-up post, he was joined by co-star David Lim, who plays Victor Tan, in boasting that three days after being canceled, “S.W.A.T.” was getting a proper send-off.

“Let me tell you something, thank you, thank you. We busted our a— for six years making this show SWAT… All we want to do is do it right. If we’re gonna go out, we’re gonna go out the right way… We going out like motherf—king champs. Let’s go,” exclaimed Moore.

Fans also rejoiced in the comments and shared their excitement about the good news. Some of their comments include:

“Can we get another network to pick it up for an 8th (& more) season ?”

“I know I was @ errrbody to get y’all another season then I went into yo momma voice “Shamarrrrr they are not ending that show like that tell them your mother said it ain’t over until it’s over” BOSTON ACCENT YAY SHAMARRRR @shemarfmoore WE WENT IN THE PAINT FOR YALL YOU WONT SEE THIS POST NOR ANSWER.”

When a social media user questioned why the network changed its position so quickly, that person was were met with the following response from another commenter: “Probably has to do with his attacking CBS in his other video and calling them racist.”

Moore brought widespread attention to his show’s temporary demise when he blasted the network on May 6 for making a “f—king mistake.” In the viral impassioned speech, he blamed the business of television and licensing as possible causes for CBS’ decision to pull the plug.

“To abruptly get told you’re canceled when you led us to believe last week, and the week before, and the week before that, that we would have some semblance of a season 7 to at least say goodbye, if not continue. And to abruptly be told, ‘You’re done.’ … It’s all about money y’all,” he said.

The former “Criminal Minds” actor also championed his value at CBS, boasting that he is the only African-American male to lead a network show. In the end, he hoped that outcry from fans and a second look at “S.W.A.T.” ratings and revenue would sway the initial decision by executives to abruptly end the production.

The season-six finale of “S.W.A.T.” is slated to air May 19.