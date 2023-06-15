‘Been Making the Aunties Go Crazy Since the 90’s’: Jennifer Hudson Tells Shemar Moore to ‘Behave’ After He Charms the Ladies with Flirtatious Pick-Up Lines In Resurfaced Video

Shemar Moore has been a constant source of eye candy for countless women since he first stepped onto the scene in the 1990s. Over the years, ladies have fawned over his smooth voice, bangin’ body, suave swagger, and handsome face.

Even now, as a 53-year-old father of one, Moore still manages to make women weak in the knees, as seen in a resurfaced video circulating online.

Actor Shemar Moore visits Hallmark’s “Home & Family” at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 27, 2018 in Universal City, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

The “Criminal Minds” actor became a topic of conversation after his segment on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” went viral. Back in January, Moore’s ability to charm the opposing gender was put to the test during a game Hudson called “Gimme SheMORE.”

The rules of this segment were simple: Three lucky women were chosen to be asked a question, in which their ordinary answer would be flipped into a seductive statement by Moore.

For his first challenge, Moore had to put his own twist on an audience’s statement such as “You need a filling. I need you to eat less chocolate.”

To set the tone for his response, seductive music slowly began playing from the speakers before the former soap opera star said, “Baby girl, that grill is poppin,’ but let me tell you something. You need a whole lot more light chocolate in your life.”

Audience members cheered for his response as the second fortunate female ran into his arms for a hug.

Things instantly got heated after the woman called Moore “daddy,” as Hudson then told him and her guests to “behave.”

Once oohs and ahhs from the crowd died down, the “S.W.A.T” star was instructed to charmingly say, “My car got a flat, so I had to take it to the shop.”

“Baby your car got a flat, and I’ll take it to the shop,” Moore said. “But that means, you ain’t gotta go to work today. You gon’ stay home, and that bath gon’ be run, and breakfast gon’ be made.”

The third and final lady made things hot and heavy after stating, “On top of the dinner table, I say, shall we split a dessert?”

Her question seemed to amuse Moore, who chuckled before answering, “All I heard right there is being on top of the dinner table.”



He then proceeded to say, “And you gon’ be my dessert.”

The entire segment was reshared on Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram page, where the responses came pouring in about Moore’s ability to put women in a trance.

“Shemar been making the aunties go crazy since the 90’s.. I like this for them.”



“Shemar is still fine! From his 20’s to now! That man is just fine!!”



“He aging like fine wine. Nothing like a fine zaddy.”

why is it that every time shemar moore was on soul train he HAD to thrust and gyrate so much like sir pls calm down 😭 pic.twitter.com/CL3dxiubHW — AK🤍 (@akirallen_) June 6, 2023

While many found his answers amusing, there were a few users who found his mannerisms cringe-worthy for a man of his age.

“This is cringey lmao so we are subjecting ourselves to this?”

“This guy is stuck in the 90s. Y’all really be eating this up. He sounds like somebody’s creepy uncle.”



A few weeks ago, Moore was hit with “cringey” allegations after he crashed comedian Matt Rife’s stand-up comedy show. During Rife’s set, an obviously inebriated Moore was caught heckling the former “Wild ‘N Out” cast member from the crowd before he came onto the stage.

Moore then dished out several compliments to the rising comedian — one in particular expressing how handsome he is in person. The actor even revealed that his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, was attracted to Rife.

But questions began to rise online after Moore compared Rife to legendary comics such as Chris Tucker, Kevin Hart and Dave Chapelle.

“Kevin Hart is pretty. He’s short and funny. Chris Tucker, motherf—-r d–n, Ok. Dave Chapelle is rich as f–k. He’s not pretty.” Moore continued, “I’m pretty god d—it. Well, I was. I was”

Despite the uproar, several fans noticed how intoxicated Moore appeared to be and ultimately inferred that his statements were all in good fun.