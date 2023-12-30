‘I Can Take Him to Bed’: Great Grandma’s Uncontrollable Excitement Steals the Show After Being Gifted a Shemar Moore Blanket for Christmas

“S.W.A.T.” actor Shemar Moore unwittingly made the Christmas holiday special for one great-grandmother when a blanket with his image attached was gifted to her by her great-granddaughter.

Video of the gift-giving was first shared on an Instagram fan page of Moore’s former television show, “Criminal Minds,” and features the great-grandma seated on a leather couch and opening her present.

Shemar Moore. (Photo: @shemarmoore/Instagram)

The text embedded in the video read: “My great grandma opening the Shemar blanket that I got her for Christmas.” The video was also shared on X with the caption, “This is sensational.”

After opening her gift, another family member held the blanket up so she could see it. “Oh, it’s huge,” the great-granny noted as her family member turned the blanket right-side up. Upon seeing the blanket turned around, the great-grandma screamed with excitement as she noticed Moore’s mug looking back at her with a smile.

“Oh! Ah! I can take him to bed,” she exclaimed as her family laughed in the background. “Whewwwww, haha.”

Moore starred in “Criminal Minds” from 2005-2017 as Derek Morgan. The CBS drama about a group of FBI criminal profilers was a fan favorite before ending in 2020. Moore went on to star in another CBS law enforcement drama, “S.W.A.T.,” as Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson until the series was canceled in 2023.

Fans reacted to the adorable video on social media. “Great-grandma said what we were all thinking,” replied one fan. “Granny is going to be sleeping like a baby now lol,” added another fan. “Grandma used to be watching Soul Train back in the day,” joked another. “She is toooooo cute, take him to bed now granny,” wrote one.

The video has been viewed more than a million times so far.