‘God Called Her Name a Little Too Soon’: Shemar Moore Celebrates His First Father’s Day Three Years After Losing His Mother Who Dreamed of Becoming a Grandma

Shemar Moore celebrated his first Father’s Day on Sunday and he couldn’t wait to share new photos of his four-month-old daughter, Frankie. The proud papa has been ecstatic about his new life as a first-time father since welcoming his baby girl earlier this year.

The S.W.A.T. actor took a brief moment during the annual holiday to reflect on his life and being raised by a single woman.

“1st Father’s Day EVER… for me!!! BLESSED and GRATEFUL!!” Moore began before sharing that he’d never celebrated the special day before becoming a father himself.

“My father wasn’t in my life… I never celebrated Father’s Day… but i realize my mother and fathers love for each other once upon a time… that created me,” the 50-year-old continued.

“I celebrated and honored MY MOTHER all day everyday my entire 50 years with her… my mother’s dream was to be a grandmother.. God called her name a little too soon…”

Moore revealed that he was expecting his first child on the third anniversary of his mother, Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore’s, passing in February 2020. He went on to thank his girlfriend, model Jesiree Dizon, for giving him his “miracle” child and more purpose in life.

“But My Girl Jesiree loves on me and gave me/us Momma Marilyn’s Dream and MY LIL MIRACLE… “Frankie Moore”… my daughter… My mother was my purpose…. Now Frankie is my purpose for the rest of my life!!!” said Moore. “With all that I have experienced and accomplished, My daughter is my GREATEST TRIUMPH!!! Momma Marilyn went to Heaven and told God to give her son the GREATEST GIFT of his life… FRANKIE n FAMILY!!! …… “Mom I made it.”

My heart goes out to Shemar Moore. He lost his beloved mother recently. She suffered from MS and he is a big advocate to find a cure. They were extremely close. 💔💔😢😢 pic.twitter.com/Ankv6d5SW1 — Americankat62 (@americankat62) February 24, 2020

Moore’s post features four snapshots of him and Frankie, in addition to one photo with Dizon. Fans in his comments section were gushing over the entertainer and his adoring relationship with Frankie.

“Aww this is beautiful! You were a good son to your momma! Now you will be a great dad!”

“Look at that proud daddy. There is nothing as precious as a little lady in ur life.”

Actress Erika Alexander added, “Happy Father’s Day, Shemar. I’m glad for your beautiful family and thrilled that you are able to fulfill your mothers dream and create new life for your journey! Best brother xo e.”

Dizon shared her own tribute to Moore that included a video documenting some of his most precious moments with his daughter. “Daddy looks good on you,” she wrote in her caption. “HAPPY FIRST FATHER’S DAY, STUD We love and appreciate you more than you know.”

Frankie Moore was born on Jan. 24, two days before her dad’s appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” aired on television. During the interview, he told the host that his mother always hoped for him to make her a grandmother.

“I’m sorry she can’t be here. I was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed and God had my back and things lined up,” Moore said.

Frankie is Moore and Dizon’s only child together. She and her ex, actor Stephen Bishop, have a 5-year-old daughter, Charli, and a 16-year-old son named Kaiden.