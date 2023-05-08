‘They Made a Mistake’: Shemar Moore Calls Out CBS for ‘Abruptly’ Canceling the Show ‘S.W.A.T.’ Despite Receiving High Ratings 

Shemar Moore is unhappy that after six seasons and stellar ratings, CBS has pulled the plug on “S.W.A.T.”

Moore, 53, has played LAPD Sgt. Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson since the network police drama, which is in partnership with Sony, debuted in 2017. Despite beating out its Friday night primetime competition season after season, the cast and crew were informed that their final episode will be airing on May 19.

Shemar Moore on the set of CBS police drama “S.W.A.T.” (Photo: Shemarfmoore/Instagram.)

The series lead was more than displeased when the actor addressed fans in a recorded video on May 6 about “SWAT” being canceled — just one day after news broke.

“It makes no sense,” said Moore, before advising supporters to read articles stating that the show’s ratings were at an impressive all-time high.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “S.W.AT.” “grew its total audience over last season, averaging 6.82 million viewers over seven days (per Nielsen) vs. 6.41 million in 2021–22. Its adults 18-49 rating slipped a little, from 0.8 to 0.67, but that still ranks among the top 20 dramas on ad-supported TV.”

“We’ve been killing it,” said Moore in the seven-minute video posted on Instagram. During the impassioned speech, Moore expressed a hint of weariness, noting that he has enjoyed a successful 26-year relationship with the network.

He became a household name after being cast on “The Young & the Restless,” where he played Malcolm Winters for 11 years. He also starred in CBS’ long-running program “Criminal Minds” for 11 years before moving to the lead role on “S.W.AT.”

“I will get in a lot of trouble with CBS because I’m calling ‘em out. ‘Cause they’ve been wonderful to me for 26 out of my 29-year career,” said the ’90s heartthrob.

“But to abruptly get told you’re canceled when you led us to believe last week, and the week before, and the week before that, that we would have some semblance of a season 7 to at least say goodbye, if not continue. And to abruptly be told, ‘You’re done.’ … It’s all about money, y’all. It’s all about money,” explained Moore.

He further dug into CBS, slamming their decision as a step back for the network’s diversity efforts. “Let me tell the truth, we’re diverse. Did you know that I am the only African American male lead on network television?” said the actor. “Not streaming, not cable, network television.”

@CBS, what the heck are you doing. Don't take @swatcbs away from us. @shemarmoore is a strong black man and is needed on TV. You have a strong Asian character, strong female characters. Please don't do this pic.twitter.com/CijmPofcEX — 🌻Jackie (Bookworm)🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@SLJP33) May 8, 2023

In the end, Moore said, “CBS is either going to wake up and realize they made a mistake. Sony is gonna do their math and realize that this is not the right move.” He implored his fans to “make some f—king noise and let ‘em know that canceling S.W.A.T. is a f—king mistake.”

In the comments, fans sounded off with mixed responses to his post. Two different comments read:

“Biggest mistake in the world. SWAT FAM IS THE BEST! I hope it’s not the end! Thank you for this. We are all with you and making noise for y’all!!! Sending love”

“Wow Shemar. I love you but what a disappointment. You are using the race card to not get canceled.”

Moore’s timing to call out CBS oddly came just two days before he returned for a guest appearance on “The Young & the Restless.“