‘Looks Like You As a Baby’: Fans Are Gushing Over an Adorable Photo of Shemar Moore’s Newborn Baby Girl and How Much She Resembles Him

Shemar Moore welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday, Jan. 24, with model Jesiree Dizon, and the “S.W.A.T.” actor shared a picture of his first bundle of joy. The 52-year-old’s first child is named Frankie Moore.

Moore shared the happy news on Instagram with a picture of his new daughter and a caption mentioning his late mother, Marilyn Wilson Moore, who passed away in 2020. He expressed how much he misses her and how she would have enjoyed celebrating her first grandchild.

“FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!! Born January 24… at 3:38pm…. 7.1 Pounds… 20 inches…. 10 fingers n 10 toes… Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!! I’m a Girl Daddy!!!! HOLY SHIT!!! DREAMS COME TRUE!! Grandma Marilyn is in heaven puff puff passing, drinking her wine, and doing her happy dance… I LOVE and MISS YOU everyday Mom. Frankie is gonna grow up to be a KILLA!!! Watch out World, here comes ‘Frankie Muthaf—n Moore!!!!'”

Shemar Moore and his baby girl, Frankie. (Photo: @shemarfmoore/Instagram.)

Fans congratulated the entertainer on becoming a father in the comment section, noting how much of a “girl dad” he will become.

“Congratulations! Looks like you as a baby. You did it. God blessed you,” noted one fan.

“I love that you have an official ‘Baby Girl,'” said another fan. “Congratulations!!! What a sweet little face!!! Such a girl dad,” added another fan.

Moore shared the news on Instagram that he and Dizon were expecting with a baby gender reveal video on Jan. 6. He captioned the post, “Mama’s smiling from Heaven 🕊️ … Miracles happen … Here comes the BEST part of my life.”

The former “Criminal Minds” actor also announced he was expecting a child with Dizon during an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” which will air on Jan. 26. Moore told Hudson and the audience that Frankie was expected on the third anniversary of the death of his mother.

“I’m Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it’ll be the three-year anniversary on February 8,” he said. “And on February 8, I’m going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”

Moore said it was also a dream of his to have a child but had thought it was too late. “I’m so excited. I’m sorry she can’t be here. I was worried for a while that it was a ‘that ship has sailed,’ kind of thing but God had my back and things lined up.”