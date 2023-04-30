‘This Baby Is Hilarious’: Ciara’s Birthday Post to Her Daughter Sienna Goes Left Fans Notice Her Infectious ‘Personality and Sass’

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, is officially 6 years old, and she is all personality!

The Grammy award-winning artist gushed over her gorgeous daughter in an appreciation video uploaded on her Instagram page showing various clips of Si Si laughing, dancing, and giving her best model smize.

Ciara wishes daughter Sienna a happy birthday. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

“Our Princess Sienna is 6 Today,” the songstress wrote on April 28. “She’s the most loving, confident, caring, sassy, and silly girl! She has a Winning spirit in everything that she does! Go Si Si Go! Mommy loves you so much!”



She finished writing, “I’m so proud of who you’re becoming! My sweet #BirthdayGirl.”

Ciara’s adorable collage received over 917,000 plays, over 92,000 likes, and over 2,200 commenters wishing Si Si a happy birthday.

One of the 37-year-old’s best friends, La La Anthony, penned a heartwarming note to her adopted niece, aka her “favorite girl.”



“It’s my favorite girls birthday! I love u Si Si! So so much,” she wrote.

A few fans highlighted the newly 6-year-old’s infectious personality, comparing it to Ciara’s.

“She’s ALL THAT just like her mama! HBD Si Si !”



“This baby is hilarious, adorable and her and baby brother Win have similar personalities, seems like”

“She looks just like her deddy”



“Lil girls are so fun at this age. The little personality and sass… I miss my babygirl being this little”

The mother of three shared a glimpse of their celebration on her Instagram story, showing off her daughter’s colorful “BDAY SISI BDAY” cupcakes.



The Denver Broncos quarterback also typed a beautiful message to his firstborn child.

“You are the sweetest, smartest, kindest, and the funniest little girl in the world,” Wilson shared.

He continued, “You are just like your Momma! I never knew Jesus would bless me with 2 miracles to love and take care of His perfect gifts! Daddy & Mommy love you so much! 6 Years of just overflow and gratitude. I love you for the joy you bring Sienna. Daddy always has got you!”

According to footage on Instagram Ciara threw her daughter a Ninja Princess-themed birthday. There were ninja reenactment scenes, face painting, and visits from rare animals like snakes.

The Wilsons welcomed their first bundle of joy in 2016. Their pregnancy announcement came in the form of a black-and-white picture shared on Ciara’s Instagram, showing the “Body Party” singer lying on her hubby as his hands wrapped around her stomach.

In addition to 6-year-old Si Si, the two also have a 2-year-old son together, Win Harrison Wilson.

Before she married Wilson, Ciara was engaged to Atlanta rapper Future. The former partners share one child together, 8-year-old Future Zahir Wilburn.

Come May 19, Future will be celebrating his ninth birthday!