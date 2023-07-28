‘That Baby Tall Enough to Ride Rides!’: Ciara Fans Can’t Believe How Big Her 3-Year-Old Son Win Has Gotten

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s youngest son recently celebrated his third birthday, and fans can’t believe how much the child has grown.

On Sunday, July 23, the Grammy winner and Denver Broncos quarterback both penned lengthy messages to their son in sweet birthday tributes on Instagram.

Ciara and her son, Win Wilson. (Photo:@ciara/Instagram)

“The Big 3!! Win you fill up every space with joy and love! You are so clever, smart, fearless, and confident! I can’t wait to see what year 3 is going to bring us! #HappyBirthday Win! We love you so much!” Ciara wrote.

Attached to her caption was a 35-second video that featured different photos and recordings of Win from infancy until now.

Her heartwarming video has reached the attention of more than 933,000 viewers and received over 125,000 likes. There were also numerous commenters who were taken aback at how big Win has gotten, and some deemed time as the ultimate thief.

“He is growing up! He was just in diapers when I met him omg happy birthday WIN! You are going to do great things in this world.”

“That baby tall enough to ride rides! Happy Birthday Win!”

“OMGOODNESS time flies.. Happy 3rd Birthday Win. Tooo cute.”

“Wow!! 3 already!!! HBD Win, may god bless you with many more!!”

Wilson also uploaded various clips of himself with his son compiled into one 14-second video.

“WIN! Happy Bday!!! 3! Your name represents ‘Victory over every challenge!’ Through Christ, ALL things are possible! Keep being the light in every room! Your Mom & I love you so much as well as Future & Sienna bc you bring Joy, Love, Peace, & Fun every day to our home! Love you to Heaven & Back! #3 @ciara,” the NFL star wrote.

Ciara left a message underneath her husband of seven years’ post that read, “We love you so much precious angel! The Big 3!! Yay.”

Nothing sweeter than seeing the babies hang out with the real Ninja Turtles and being taken to the movies by them! Wins obsessed with them! Truly a special day!🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/5vMsHGCDAp — Ciara (@ciara) July 25, 2023

The R&B superstar gave birth to her young son during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a 2020 interview with “Access Hollywood” she reflected on her pregnancy journey.

“I gained 65 pounds with my little baby Win,” Ciara shared as she explained the inspiration behind her partnership with WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers.

Ciara said WW helped her find the “perfect plan” in order for her to shed some of the baby weight while still eating foods she enjoys.

In January 2021, Cici revealed online that she entered the new year 28 pounds lighter just six months after she gave birth to Win.

In addition to the toddler, Ciara and Wilson also share a 6-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson.

Before she found Mr. Right, the “Goodies” singer was in a two-year relationship with rapper Future. Although they are no longer together, the former couple had a now-8-year-old son together, Future Zahir Wilburn.