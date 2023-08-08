‘Too Skinny’: La La Anthony’s New Photos Draw Concerns from Fans Who Say She’s ‘Dropping Weight Like Crazy’

La La Anthony’s recent post has fans concerned over her seemingly drastic weight loss.

The radio host-turned-actress shared a carousel of images and one video on her Instagram which showed her posing on concrete steps. In the five photos, she can be seen sporting denim fringe shorts with a white short-sleeved crop top. The top of her Alexander Wang underwear peeked through her shorts and wrapped around her waistline.

Anthony’s long brown tresses flowed down her back as she rocked a pair of clear shades. Her last slide featured a video of a woman who appears to be mean-mugging an invisible being.

Fans show concern after La La Anthony’s new post draws in ‘too skinny’ comments from body critics. @lala/Instagram

“STARING AT A NEW YORK GIRL FOR TOO LONG,” was written over the video.

Anthony captioned her upload, “New York girls be like….,” before tagging The Edit LDN, which is a global retail company that sells sneakers, streetwear, and collectibles.

As of this writing, the “BMF” actress’ post has received over 47,000 likes with more than 540 comments. While many social media users noted how “beautiful” she looked, several individuals zoomed into Anthony’s seemingly thinner physique.

“Noooo go back Thick.”

“Bruh u skinny now.”

“Omg la don’t get too skinny hope all is well.”

“She dropping weight like crazy. Don’t get too skinny my love.”

One individual even accused Anthony of using a diabetic drug, writing, “Ozempic [eyes emoji].”

Nevertheless, there were also commenters who defended the TV personality against body shamers. One comment read, “She still bad asf, dude’s in the comments acting like , ‘ I wanted to get w/ you but now you ain’t ‘thick enough’ #foh.”

Another one read, “I think that’s anybody lol if someone is starring too long.”

Just a few months ago, fans voiced concern for Anthony after photos of her with strawberry-blond-colored hair drew comparisons to the Kardashians.

While many praised her new hairstyle at the time, several fans suggested that Anthony’s new look made her appear unrecognizable.

But it’s completely normal for Anthony to frequently pop out in various new hairdos thanks to the celebrity stylist Arrogant Tae, aka Dionte Gray. The Chicago-born hairdresser has been doing Anthony’s inches for years and even helped her switch up her style with different colors and lengths.