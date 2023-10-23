Did Kiyan Anthony’s Family Business Trip To Syracuse Spark A Love Reconnection Between La La and Melo? | Divorced Couple Spotted Having Breakfast.

NBA legend and future Basketball Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony enjoyed an amazing basketball career. The ten-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA selection who was a scoring threat from all three levels on the floor finished his NBA career with 28,289 points. Anthony played 20 NBA seasons before retiring in May of this year.

But, prior to his illustrious NBA career, Anthony embarked on a one-year college journey to Syracuse. There, Melo was the key piece in a national title run that netted former legendary Orangemen head coach Jim Boeheim his lone national championship.

Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan, the No. 41-ranked recruit in the 2025 class took his official visit to Syracuse, his dad’s alma mater. La La and Melo were spotted having breakfast and took pictures with their son. (Photo: Instagram @carmeloanthony)

Now, Melo’s legacy, son Kiyan, a 2025 four-star recruit who’s the No. 41-ranked recruit in the class and one of the top shooting guards in the class is taking his official visit to dad’s alma mater. Kiyan, the 6-foot-4 junior guard who plays for Long Island Lutheran High School, has blossomed into a really solid player that has schools chomping at the bit to add his services, but many believe “The Cuse” are the leaders in the clubhouse.

Melo And La La Spotted In The Area?

News broke of Kiyan’s parents, the aforementioned Carmelo and La La having breakfast at the popular Rise N Shine Diner in Syracuse. That turned out to be true as the two celebrities posed with the restaurant’s staff for pics before departing.

