‘That Was the I Want Yo Mama Hug’: Video Captures La La Anthony Embracing Drake While Attending His Concert with Her Son Kiyan

La La Anthony and Drake reunited for a quick moment, and fans have mixed feelings about their interaction.

The “Think Like A Man” actress took her 16-year-old son, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony, to the rapper’s concert on July 26 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

La La Anthony’s new video hugged up on Drake sparks dating rumors. (L) La La Anthony (Pictured: @lala/Instagram) (R) Drake (Pictured: @champagnepapi/Instagram)

Anthony shares the teenager with her ex-husband, retired NBA star Carmelo Anthony.

While at the concert, a cameraman captured a quick video of Drake walking up to Kiyan and Anthony before embracing them both individually. The Grammy-winning rapper was all smiles as he dapped up Kiyan and pulled him into a tight hug.

Drake then went over to Anthony, who could be heard telling him, “Love you,” just as they came together for a quick embrace.

The trio’s 12-second interaction was shared on the Inala hair-care founder’s Instagram with a caption that read, “Last night was CRRRAAZZZYYYYY!!! Thank you @champagnepapi for an incredible night!!! you did that!!!!”

Anthony’s post has attained more than 80,700 likes with over 300 reactions. Her comments section is filled with social media users praising her as a mother and others gushing over Kiyan’s sweet moment with the Toronto rapper.

“Kiyannnnn, the endearment of embrace, he’s so humble.”

“When ya parents are THEM PARENTS.”

“Awwww Kiyyyaaaannnn that hug! He was so happy and excited.”

There were also a few commenters who took the messy route by attempting to make an inference out of Drake and Anthony’s quick hug. A few others also seemed to give an explanation as to why he was so excited to greet Kiyan.

“Why that hug look like she turned him down before.”

“That was a step son dap.”

“Come on Lala the game you a side hug calm down trynna take bruh whole neck off.”

“That was the I want yo mama hug drizzy ain’t slick.”

Anthony and Drake have been hit with romance rumors for years now. The hearsay first began in 2018 after she played his love interest “Kiki” in the music video “In My Feelings.”

That same year, the two were spotted leaving the same restaurant as she walked out ahead of him between security. Seemingly their dinner date was just promotion for the popular music video, which was released a few days later.

Drake leaving Oceania Grill today in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/XlhkzgAgUy — OVO Sources (@ovosources) July 24, 2018

During that time, Anthony was still married to Carmelo and Drake had just revealed to the world that he’d fathered a child, Adonis, with artist Sophie Brussaux.