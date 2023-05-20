‘It’s Giving LaLa Kardashian’: La La Anthony Looks Unrecognizable In New Photos After Drastic Hair Makeover

La La Anthony has social media going wild after she traded in her signature dark brown hair for a new color that has fans doing the ultimate double take.

The TV personality turned actress gave fans full access to her new look by sharing four images on her Instagram page. While she struck various poses, Anthony’s bright, long, strawberry-blonde hairstyle took center stage in every photo, as her luscious locks flowed down her back.

La La Anthony takes fans by surprise with new hairdo. (Pictured: @lala/Instagram)

In her caption, the 40-year-old gave credit to celebrity hairstylist and wig slayer Arrogant Tae, while also adding one strawberry emoji along with a blonde-haired woman emoji.

It appears that many approved of Anthony’s new look, as her post received over 232,000 likes from users and more than 2,310 comments.

One of Anthony’s best friends, Kim Kardashian, couldn’t contain her love for her bestie’s new hairdo, writing, “My fave hair on you ever!!!!! OMG beautiful.”

Singer Chlöe Bailey also left two comments under her post, one consisting of heart eyes and her second message stating, “omg insane!!!!!” One fan added, “This color is everything on you.”

It wasn’t long before Anthony’s photos were obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, where fans in the comments section expressed how unrecognizable she appears. A few even said that she looks like other women in the industry.

“Didn’t even recognize her”

“This not who was on BMF.”

“Harpo, who dis woman.”

“It’s giving LaLa Kardashian.”

Tae, born Dionte Gray, has been doing Anthony’s hair for years and has helped her come out of her comfort zone with different colors, styles and lengths. The Atlanta-based hairstylist also has worked with celebrities like Nicki Minaj, Dream Doll, Jayda Wayda and Ariana Fletcher.

In 2021, Anthony let Tae give her a short bob-like cut with flipped ends and a slight swoop to the side. Fans were taken aback by the short style just as much as they were by her baby hair and the honey color that complimented her face.

But the last time fans saw Anthony all dolled up was earlier this month during the 2023 Met Gala carpet in New York City. The mother of one showed out while wearing an all-white Sergio Hudson gown that fell past her feet for this year’s theme – which was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

A timeless and chic SERVE! Lala Anthony arrives at the #MetGala in a stunning Sergio Hudson gown 🤍 pic.twitter.com/rvLl9Jo2QC — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) May 1, 2023

Anthony was one of the first celebrities to arrive at the highly anticipated event after she was granted an opportunity to host Vogue’s live stream for the second year in a row.

In addition to hosting Eleanor Lambert’s exclusive social gathering, Anthony has been busy filling up her resumé with acting credits.

A few months ago, she acted alongside Lil Meech and Da’Vinchi in 50 Cent’s drama series, “BMF.” Anthony portrayed Markaisha Taylor during the show’s second season, which closed back in March.

The Inala hair-care founder also made an appearance in the Netflix rom-com “You People,” with Lauren London, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill.

Her grind obviously doesn’t stop because fans will see Anthony in Netflix’s new romcom, “The Perfect Find,” airing June 23.