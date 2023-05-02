‘One Thing Miss Lala Gonna Do Is Serve Us Looks’: La La Anthony Stuns Fans After Sharing Photos of Her 2023 Met Gala Look

La La Anthony turned heads as one of the first guests to walk the 2023 Met Gala carpet in New York City on Monday, May 1.

This year’s theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” and for the special occasion, the actress wore an all-white one-shoulder Sergio Hudson gown with a mermaid silhouette.

La La stuns fans in 2023 Met Gala look. (Pictured: @lala/Instagram)

In an interview with Variety, Anthony disclosed that she wanted to “support” a Black designer while attending the renowned fundraiser.

“I think that, you know, it’s important for us to support each other,” she said, “and be recognized on such an iconic carpet as the Met Ball. And I wanted to have that moment with Sergio, and we’re just so happy.”

Anthony’s minimalistic dress was accented with gold chains, a large arm cuff and cat-eye sunglasses. Her hair honored the ’90s Barbie ponytail with part of it swooped to the side and with a white headband covering another part.

Her vintage-themed look was shared by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, where several fans admired her stunning ensemble.

“Lala definitely slayed this look”

“It’s giving ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s vibes”

“You looked gorgeous and you crushed the carpet boo. Watched you the whole time!!!”

“One thing miss Lala gonna do is serve us looks”

The “BMF” star arrived at the highly anticipated event early due to Vogue granting her the opportunity to host its live stream.

While speaking to “Entertainment Tonight,” Anthony revealed the impact Anna Wintour, Vogue’s editor-in-chief and Met Gala co-chair, had on her fabulous look.

“She approved that sketch and was very involved,” the 40-something-year-old said. “I will always take any fashion advice from Anna Wintour, literally whatever she says is what I do.”

Anthony managed to snag her way into hosting yet another Met Gala for Vogue. In 2022, she and actress Vanessa Hudgens joined Vogue’s editor-at-large Hamish Bowles on the carpet, with both interviewing one star after another.

Honoring last year’s theme of “In America: An Anthology Fashion,” Anthony wore a red cutout gown designed by LaQuan Smith with a glistening saucer hat topping off the look.

The Met Gala is a charitable event that raises funds for New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits.

This year’s theme honored late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who became the artistic director for Chanel, ultimately transforming the luxurious brand as a whole.

In 2019, Lagerfeld passed away after battling pancreatic cancer.