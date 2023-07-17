‘Kiyan Unfollowed Her After That’: Fans Defend La La Anthony Shaking Her ‘Clappas’ on the ‘Gram After Critics Say She’s Too ‘Old’ for This Kind of Behavior

Hot girl summer is in full effect for La La Anthony. The actress turned heads after posting a fun and flirty TikTok video showing her curves in motion to the popular raunchy cut “Looking For The Hoes (Ain’t My Fault)” by rapper Sexxy Red.

She wore a red Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls inspired jersey and black bottoms as she bent over, giving the camera a slight peek at her backside in full twerk.

A seemingly makeup free La La tossed her wavy hair and bounced up and down as she mouthed, “You like my voice/ It turn you on/ This ain’t nothin’/ Wait til you see it in a thong.”

La La Anthony. (Photo: @LaLa/Instagram.)

As the short video began to circulate on Instagram, so did criticism from those claiming that she was too old to participate in those kinds of antics. Some of the comments read:

“Girl gon and be your age so you can find a good man.”

“Everybody don’t need to be a city girl.”

“That’s a old lady tryna be young so bad.”

La La, 41, was married to now-retired NBA player Carmelo Anthony for 11 years. They share a 16-year-old son, Kiyan Anthony. In 2021, she filed for divorce, years after multiple reports of Carmelo’s infidelity and the birth of a second child with another woman were publicized.

Other naysayers mentioned Kiyan in the remarks as they expressed their disdain for La La’s twerking. “If I’m playing against her son I’m using all this as ammo,” wrote one person. A second individual wrote, “i know kiyan unfollowed her after that twerk.”

However, fans who came to her defense said the video proved how fun and unproblematic of a person she is. Some of those comments include:

“A lot of miserable people here in these comments. Don’t be mad Lala is still beautiful and you’re not!”

“We can barely see anything tho…lol it’s cute, mommy appropriate. Lol”

“Yess Moderate Clappas!! We Stan.”

Lala Anthony is really out here dating Da’vinchi!!?? ma’am you’re 39 and he’s 26 wtf is going on!!?? I guess she’s following her bestie footsteps. lol pic.twitter.com/zmw4qCoXTW — Gayelle A.🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹 (@NappturalBella) May 8, 2022

Last month, the “Power” actress opened up about her plans to take more risks while testing out the dating pool.

“It’s just about living and having fun, and living in the moment. It’s summer now. I said this is my outside summer. I’m going out more, I’m hanging out more, I’m just trying to live life and have fun,” she added while noting that “Act Bad” by Diddy, the City Girls and Fabolous would be her anthem.

La La has not publicly claimed any male suitors since her split from Carmelo. But fans are still convinced that her on-screen love interest on “BMF”, Da’Vinchi, benefited from their chemistry even when they were not on set.