‘Body Sculpted from Hardwork’: Fans Rush to Defend Jordyn Woods After Critics Accuse Her of Using Weight Loss Drug

Jordyn Woods showcased her slim thick figure in recent Instagram photos, and some fans are accusing the socialite of using weight loss medicine.

The rumors started to grow after the “Woody by Jordyn” founder shared seven images of herself in a yellow strapless tube dress from the fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.

The body-hugging gown stopped above her knees and featured a red image of two people sitting back-to-back across her bust area.

Fans accuse Jordyn Woods of taking pills for weight loss medicine. (Pictured: @jordynwoods/Instagram)

She coordinated the dress with a red Chanel handbag, red shades, and red heels. In one photo, fans can see Woods rocking a long denim trench coat before she removed it in other photos to show fans her hourglass physique.

Her neck, wrists, and fingers were iced out with jewelry as she served up various poses.

“Rip me out the plastic, I’ve been actin brand new,” she captioned her post, which quoted a lyric from Latto’s song “Put It On Da Floor.”

Woods’ likes are currently hidden but her comment section was filled with over 1,300 messages from fans who adored her look. One said, “It’s the legs for meeee,” while another added, “Period ! Serving bawdy and lewks.”

While she received an immense amount of love and appreciation under her upload, there were a few comments that centered around her possibly taking the diabetic drug Ozempic.

“The world is on ozempic.”



“When do you stop taking ozempic?”

“On that ozempic roo.”

It wasn’t long before supporters of the 25-year-old came running to her defense against critics.

“It’s giving I worked hard for this body and I didn’t have to pay.”



“Love to see a body sculpted from hardwork! GAWJUSSS.”

“You ain’t never been plastic , still hittin like it’s BRAND NEW.”

For the past few years, Woods has faced criticism from folks who’ve speculated that her all-natural workout results weren’t all natural. Some people accused her of undergoing plastic surgery, while others have theorized that she takes supplements to help her lose weight.

In 2021, Woods’ boyfriend, the Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, defended her after she was hit with plastic surgery allegations.

“Are we saying that women can’t work hard and transform their bodies,” he wrote via Twitter. “I’ve SEEN the hard work and I’ve seen the results and trust me, this is all natural.”

He continued, “Since she was 10 years old, people been calling this woman vile things because of her weight and instead of letting the Internet run her life, she went out the put the damn work in and changed her whole life. FITNESS SAVED HER LIFE!”

Are we saying that women can’t work hard and transform their bodies?? I’ve SEEN the hard work and I’ve seen the results and trust me, this is all natural. Since she was 10 years old, people been calling this woman vile things because of her weight and instead of letting the — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) September 9, 2021

In addition to Anthony, Woods’ mother, Elizabeth Woods, has come out and defended her daughter, informing trolls that her daughter did not receive a BBL.

“@jordynwoods yes is my daughter which means she has my genetics,” the 53-year-old continued. “We have a– naturally! No one has gotten any butt lifts…”

According to the young adult, her slimmer figure is due to a strict diet and workout routine. Woods has spent the past three years documenting her health and fitness journey through social media videos and posts. She even has a YouTube channel where she preps healthy meals and vlogs her day-to-day workouts.

While she’s lost a noticeable amount of weight, the “Eylure” eyelash creator admitted that a lot of mental and emotional development had to be done before dropping a few pounds.