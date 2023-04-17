‘You Look 35 Babe’: Tami Roman Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday, Fans Can’t Help But Acknowledge Her Ageless Beauty

Tami Roman is among the ranks of notable Black women on television whose beauty is getting better with time. Couple that with her access to the “fountain of youth,” and there is no overlooking that at 53 years old, she is evidently aging backwards.

At least that is what her fans have to say after helping her celebrate her birthday on April 17. The reality TV star was the first to shower herself with love on her special day. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “It’s my BIRTHDAY!”

Tami Roman celebrates her 53rd birthday. (Photo: @tamiroman/Instagram)

The post continued, “God has blessed me to see another one more time with my daughters, my husband, my family & friends…more time to do what I love, more time to laugh & smile, more time to be a better version of myself and more time with you… all of y’all that support & uplift me. I’m so thankful for LIFE!”

Roman has been married to her husband, Reggie Youngblood, since 2018. She also shares two daughters, Lyric and Jazz Anderson, with her ex-husband, Kenny Anderson. The former couple was married for seven years before they divorced in 2001.

An accompanying photo showed Roman gussied up with a smile on her face while seated in a chair. She proudly boasted, “Happy 53 to me,” in the text overlay with a yellow heart emoji. Among the comments were remarks from supporters who could not believe how young she still looked.

“53 where you are gorgeous happy birthday to u hunni I’m wishing u many many many more have fun be safe and enjoy your day,” reads one comment.

“You look 35 babe happy birthday my love,” and “Agin like a fine [glass of wine emoji],” read two more comments.

Several others wished Roman a happy birthday and sent messages of gratitude for the years of entertainment she has offered audiences.

Looking at another year! HBD to me 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/1rPqsQHe0K — IG: @TamiRoman (@TamiRoman) April 17, 2023

Roman got her start in television when she appeared in the second season of MTV’s “The Real World.” Since then, she has appeared on other reality shows such as “Basketball Wives,” “The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles,” and “Marriage Bootcamp.” She’s also appeared on scripted television series such as “The Parkers,” “Saints & Sinners,” “The Family Business,” and “Haus of Vicious.”

One person who has kept an eye on Roman’s career wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful thank you for the 10,000 tv shows you have that keep me lol! Sis keep doing your damn thang cause your killing it!! Especially on the Ms.Pat show enjoy your day because you deserve it!”

A second individual commented, “Happy birthday tami thank you for your many contributions to television. You rock on Miss pat show.”

As mentioned in fan comments, the actress also has credits for her role on BET’s “The Ms. Pat Show.” Roman was also cast in season three of the Apple TV+ legal drama “Truth Be Told,” which stars Gabrielle Union and Octavia Spencer.