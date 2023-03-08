‘You Look like a Bobble Head’: Tami Roman Says Trolls Who Criticize Her ‘Skinny’ Appearance Are Really Giving Her a Compliment

Tami Roman’s weight is constantly put into question with every photo she posts, and the reality star-turned-actress finally addressed the negative comments.

Roman accompanied rapper Remy Ma on “The Breakfast Club,” with DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God, and guest host Porsha Williams to discuss their upcoming film, “Girl In the Closet,” on Lifetime Movie Network.

Tami Roman opens up about her body dysmorphic syndrome. (Photo: @tamiroman/Instagram)

During the interview, the “Haus of Vicious” star talked about her struggles with body dysmorphia after DJ Envy defended her against trolls who suggested that she doesn’t eat.

“I’ve had it since I was 13 years old. It is a mental disorder based on either trauma or genetics and mine is trauma-based,” she said.

Body dysmorphic disorder is a mental health condition in which an individual constantly critiques one or more body defects or flaws in their appearance. The 52-year-old explained that the way people view her size versus how she sees herself is completely different.

She then mentioned TLC’s “My 600-Lb. Life” show as a reference to help people understand how her brain operates.

“No matter how I look to people when I look at myself I can always pick something apart. I always feel like I’m overweight,” said Roman.

When asked how she deals with trolls who suggest she’s “too skinny” or “you look like a bobble head,” Roman said her mind is wired to view it as a “compliment.”

“They’re viewing it as ‘Girl get your life together, I’m seeing bones’ and I’m like, ‘Really? Oh my God, I look like a crackhead, thank you.'” She continued, “When you’re dealing with a person who has body dysmorphia, you’re not helping them by making those types of comments because their minds work in reverse.”

Noting that there is no distinct “cure” for her condition, the “Ms. Pat” star gave her colleagues insight into what people with this condition do to improve their mindset.

“You have to learn how to manage and retrain your mind to not overthink and really process what you’re seeing versus what you feel you see,” she said.

Roman also added that although she’s been in therapy for years to help her deal with the illness, “It never goes away.”

Tami Roman, The reality star Icon turned actress looks amazing. Marlo is doing a great job with her. pic.twitter.com/5GATiY7333 — Big Kit (@StevieDwayne) March 2, 2023

Before the conversation ended, Roman advised people to always be kind because no one truly knows what is happening to someone outside of social media.

“I have so much respect for tami for being honest about what she’s going through!! I too struggle with body image and being happy with the way I look.”

Fans of the former “Basketball Wives” star have defended her in the past against trolls who made it their mission to tear Roman down in her comment section.

She has also discussed her condition on the daytime talk show, “The Real,” where she stated that she developed body dysmorphia after a modeling agency tore apart her physical appearance.

Roman said, “I went home that night and from that moment every time I looked at myself in the mirror I could find something wrong with myself.”

Roman also suffers from Type 2 diabetes, which she says plays an additional role in her body size.