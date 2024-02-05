‘Get It Popping’: Five Times Tami Roman Hit Below the Belt and Had Fans Shook

Comedian, actor, and reality television OG Tami Roman was a breakout star for MTV’s “Real World: Los Angeles,” where she commanded the stage as a force to be reckoned with. Around the time of the show’s 1993 debut, she fell in love and married NBA basketball star Kenny Anderson, a nuptial that made her perfect for a new show that Shaunie O’Neal created with VH-1, “Basketball Wives.”

Tami Roman’s most controversial moments on “Basketball Wives” are being examined anew on social media lately. (Photo: @tamiroman/Instagram)

Roman was cast on the show for season 2 and remained with the series for six seasons, leaving after season 8. Her undeniable presence was also brought on to the spinoff “Basketball Wives L.A.” for two seasons (4 and 5), making it clear that she was not one to be played with.

Most recently, on Feb. 1, years after leaving the show and establishing herself as a polished actor and social media influencer, the world was reminded that nobody really wanted it with Mount Vernon homegirl.

Old “Basketball Wives” clips started floating around social media, showing Roman snatching edges and handling some of her former cast mates.

Tami vs. Kesha Nichols (2012)

In the epic episode in Season 4 of this clash, the cast went on vacation in Tahiti, and while there, Roman told the other women about how she believed Nichols backstabbed her.

“Any b—ch that doesn’t want to get it popping should keep they mouth closed,” Roman is seen barking in one scene. The camera cuts to a scared Nichols, who later says, “I don’t want to fight with you.”

The situation was so nasty that Nichols fled, leaving her bag with Roman, who would not immediately return it. Nichols then went to the hotel officials and tried to get Roman arrested before leaving the island.

After the episode aired, Nichols said in a blog, “What I experienced was extremely difficult and emotional for me, as I’m sure it is for all victims of bullying. Unfortunately, I had to relive my personal experience by watching it happen on national television.”

Roman also used social media to share her thoughts about the altercation, apologizing for her conduct.

“I don’t apologize for it 2b accepted – that is ultimately the other person’s right to accept or deny it. My only responsibility is to acknowledge a mistake was made and own up to it,” she wrote on Facebook. “I apologize to my family, my REAL friends, my business colleagues, and my Project Girl ladies 4my recent behavior on BBW. I am NOT a bully, as depicted on the show, but I did make poor decisions in handling my differences with my cast mate. I sincerely apologize to all of us and my castmate, who was on the receiving end of my wrath.”

Tami Roman vs. DJ Duffey (2016)

Roman and DJ Duffey were at odds during the fifth season for multiple episodes. The genesis of the beef seems to have started when Roman fired Duffey as the director of her daughter Jazz’s music video.

Understandably upset at the unexpected termination, the two got into a heated back and forth that eventually became physical, with Roman pushing the director with both hands on her chest. Duffey did not back down but said she refused to fight her while her daughter was present. Roman told her daughter to get out of the room, implying that, at this point, she wanted to fight.

It did not stop there. Later in the season, the cast traveled to Portugal, where the conflict spilled over across the pond. At first, it seemed that the ladies were avoiding each other. But by the time the group went to lunch, all bets were off. Roman reminds the DJ that she still owes her a butt-whooping.

Because we didn’t hear you… pic.twitter.com/XwsnBiA6qH — Zanarkand Abe’s Waterboy (@JBGA8488) February 2, 2024

Nothing popped off there, but at dinner, the two got into it again, with Roman attacking the younger woman. The confrontation resulted in Duffey being asked to leave.

Tami Roman vs. Evelyn Lozada (2013)

Evelyn Lozada is one former “BBW” cast member who gave Roman the business back, even capitalizing on their beef by selling shirts with a signature phrase from Season 3, the “non-mother f—king factor.”

The ladies had issues that for the most part centered around the news that Lozada slept with Roman’s ex-husband.

The beef continued when Roman insinuated that she at one point dated the Latina’s then-boyfriend Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. The NFL player eventually became a sore spot for Lozado. She claimed that the baller abused her. This allegation, years later, Roman said she believed it was a lie.

The Queen Bees brought fresh fuel to the fire in season 5 in 2013 when the duo clashed over shady comments being made at each other. In a jaw-dropping moment, Roman even pulled a knife out of Evelyn’s hand, showcasing the volatile nature of their relationship.

Evelyn knew not to put that hand up again 😂 https://t.co/4wttxEbTrF pic.twitter.com/6TlplapGQz — Porsha (@urfavv_goddess) February 1, 2024

“You have a comprehension problem, so I’ll say it again.” pic.twitter.com/fC9QTZpJz7 — Cassie Howard 💎🌻 (@Caposignora) February 2, 2024

Tami Roman vs. Jennifer Williams (2019)

In 2019, Jennifer Williams thought it would be cute to tell some of the cast members on “BBW” that Tami Roman’s card declined while the “Bonnet Chronicles” diva was in a store. In a clapback, Roman released a diss track to get her together.

But one of the most epic times that the two women got into it on camera, and it almost ended up in a fight, was when Williams said she did know what food stamps looked like, igniting a class and social status war between the wives.

Roman could not be stopped, jumping at Williams as she thought she could sashay away. She learned that walking away from Roman while still in a fight and saying that “talk is cheap” is not a good idea.

Tami Roman vs. Shaunie O’Neal Henderson (2023)

BBW creator and producer Shaunie O’Neal Henderson and Roman have had their disputes, proving that the cat-eyed brawler will get fly with anyone.

Recently, people have noticed that the mastermind behind the hit show is not cool with one of its biggest stars when she hung out with ladies from the original cast on Instagram with the caption, “had 4 of my friends/family in the house for the first time. That was sooooo special to me. @jackiechristie @jenniferwilliams @evelynlozada @brookebaileyinc.”

Fans were quick to notice that Roman was missing.

Many people believe that one reason why she was not at the impromptu photo shoot was because she talked about being betrayed by Henderson when she was in conflict with Nichols. According to Roman, she was asked to create drama, and then when she did, they hung her out to dry.

Another clue that she and her former boss were not seeing eye to eye was her telling the world that she had no intention of returning to the show, saying, “Do not imply I’m coming back.”

Since leaving the show, Roman has not returned and turned over a new leaf. In 2018, she claimed that she would not be fighting on television anymore after her dustup with Williams. There is good reason why she should not, as Roman’s career as a content creator has taken off.

In 2023 alone, she was in a few movies, “Whatever It Takes,” “Girl in the Closet,” and “So Fly Christmas,” and television shows, “A La Carte” and “Truth Be Told.” She starred in the productions and served as a producer in the films.