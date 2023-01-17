Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Shut Down Break-up Rumors, Set to Act In Film As Husband and Wife

It looks like speculations of a possible breakup between Taye Diggs and “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” alum Apryl Jones are not true and the two are actually preparing for a movie alongside each other.

The Shade Room was first to disclose the news in an exclusive detail, “Apryl says that she and Taye are actually headed to Atlanta to work on a movie together,” TSR wrote, adding that Jones said the couple’s unfollowing each other on social media meant nothing.

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones. (Photo: @tayediggsinsta/Instagram)

The news seems to be true because on Friday, Jan. 13, writer and producer J Carter revealed that he is working on a project with Diggs and Jones.

“I’ve been holding on to this one for a while y’all, Look. At. This. Cast. #TheComebackMovie is coming soon. Written and Executively Produced by yours truly.” Carter wrote.

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones’ new movie project. @iwriteyouwatch/Instagram

Diggs is slated to play a character named Jeff Murray who is married to Jones’ character, Tisa Murray. The plot of Carter’s film shows Diggs’ character had an affair on Jones with his ex named Melanie, portrayed by newcomer actress Judi Johnson.

Dates on when filming starts and ends are unknown.

Rumors about Jones and Diggs’ split began to rise after fans noticed they were no longer following each other on Instagram. People were so invested in the couple’s business, they completely took over Diggs’ recent Instagram video’s comment section, filling it up with questions about Jones’ whereabouts.

Though Diggs and Jones let fans see their comical singing and dancing videos and also brag about how much they care about the other, the two typically keep any information surrounding the state of their relationship private.

In a July 2022 interview with Fox 5 New York, Diggs was asked about his romance with Jones where he coyly described them as, “We’re cool, we’re enjoying ourselves.”

He continued to tell host Rosanna Scotto, “These are crazy times, so we’re just trying to have as much fun as we can.”

Well, they definitely seem to enjoy their time together, for the pair’s always uncontrollably laughing whenever fans see a video of them together. Jones even admitted in a February 2022 post that Diggs makes her laugh like no other.

“I LAUGH MY A– OFF WITH YOU! YOU’RE SO F’ING DOPE,” Jones wrote in her Instagram caption.

Diggs followed up in her comment section by calling himself “The lucky one.”

Diggs and Jones have been linked together for almost two years and have become one of fans’ favorite couples in Hollywood.