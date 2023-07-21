‘We Missed the Love Post’: Taye Diggs’ New Post of Him Singing to His Dog Has Fans Reminiscing Over His Posts with Apryl Jones Amid Breakup Rumors

Taye Diggs’ new Instagram post has fans speculating that he and Apryl Jones are no longer an item.

The “All American” alum uploaded a video of himself singing a love ballad to his dog, Roscoe.

Rumors about a possible split between Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones continue to spread online. (Photo: Instagram/@aprylsjones)

“I can hardly contain my excitement,” Diggs said, “I probably shouldn’t be sharing this with you, but you all know about the love affair I have with my dog.”



He then went on to claim that he collaborated with megastar Taylor Swift in order to produce the song.

“Umm, you heard it here first. I’ve been working with one of my pals,” the beloved actor said, before revealing the Grammy winner’s name.

His son, Walker Nathaniel Diggs, can be heard behind the camera questioning his father’s statement. The Broadway star shares his teenage son with his ex-wife, Idina Menzel.

“Wait, are you serious?” the 13-year-old asked. “Wait, you’ve been working with Taylor Swift?”

As the video proceeded, Diggs made sure to stick with his story and told his son, “We’ve been working on this song, and we wrote a song. She actually wrote it; I just gave her the inspiration. I’m still trying to remember the chords.”

The song, according to Diggs, had received interest from “a couple of little labels.” He went on to say that he didn’t want to “I don’t wanna “jinx it.”

Once he finished explaining himself, Diggs began patting on a guitar while forming a beat with his mouth. He then started singing, “You got black hair! And really, really sharp teeth. And when you bark, it scares me!” He added barking noises as part of his performance.

Diggs continued playing the guitar off tune as he added Roscoe’s name to “chicken and waffles,” lyrics.

“That’s all I’m gonna give you,” he said while motioning his son to end the recording.

Currently, Diggs’ video has over 5,000 likes from social media users, however, his comments section quickly filled with questions about Jones’ whereabouts. The couple usually accompanies each other whenever they share silly content online.

“Where’s Apryl? We missed the love post.”

“Missing you and Apryl videos too.”

“Sad u and apirl broke up u two looked perfect together.”

Taye Diggs & Apryl Jones are such a random couple pic.twitter.com/kUO1skK7Bl — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) February 25, 2022

Fans have been speculating that the couple decided to call it quits for quite some time. The last time Jones was spotted on Diggs’ feed was in May. The “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” star hasn’t shared a photo or video with him since then as well.

Diggs and Jones first sparked romance rumors back in December 2021 but made their relationship Instagram official in February 2022.

Since then, they’ve racked up many supporters and individuals who have voiced their support for this kinship.

While rumors involving a split have increased, neither Diggs nor Jones has chosen to acknowledge the possible hearsay.