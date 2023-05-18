‘Fight for Your Love’: Fans Beg Eva Marcille to ‘Work It Out’ with Her Estranged Husband After He Shares Sweet Post of Her and Their Children

Eva Marcille’s estranged husband, Michael Sterling, is not giving up on their marriage and neither are fans.

The skilled lawyer, 39, previously vowed to win his wife of four years back after “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum filed for divorce on March 23, contending that their matrimony is “irretrievably broken.”

While Sterling’s private advances to salvage their relationship have not been revealed, his public attempts are seemingly worthy enough to receive support from fans.

For Mother’s Day, the Texas native uploaded a photo of his estranged partner and their three children on his Instagram page. Marcille, 38, and Sterling share two kids biologically: 5-year-old Michael Sterling Jr. and 3-year-old Maverick Sterling.

In 2020, the successful businessman adopted Marcille’s eldest child, 9-year-old Marley Rose, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend and singer Kevin McCall.

In addition to a photo, Sterling also penned a message to Marcille and described her as their “family’s matriarch.”

Michael Sterling fights to win Eva Marcille back. (Pictured: @miketsterling/Instagram)

“Happy Mother’s Day to the amazing and wonderful mother of my three children,” he wrote. Sterling then quoted famous words from the late astronomer Edwin Hubbel Chapin, writing “No language can express the power and beauty and heroism of a mother’s love.”



He concluded by writing, “Happy Mother’s Day to my wife and our family’s matriarch @evamarcille.”

Sterling’s hashtags consisted of him calling them “The Sterlings,” as well as declaring that their marriage isn’t over until “God say its over.”

His comment section received reactions from fans who confirmed that they are rooting for the success of their marriage.

“Love this @mikesterling and @evamarcille. Fight for your love, don’t let the haters win. Forgive each other, learn to grow and move on. Your children deserve it.”

“Fight good your family sir what an amazing tribute. Ain’t NOTHING out here @evamarcille.”

The “All the Queens Men” actress left a message under Sterling’s post, thanking him for the post. Not too long afterward, users swarmed Marcille’s comments and begged her to give Sterling another chance.

“@evamarcille I hope you can work it out , y’all make a great couple but we don’t know what goes on behind closed doors.”



“@evamarcille Please don’t give up Eva. God please help this couple.”

According to RadarOnline, Sterling demanded the dismissal of Marcille’s divorce filing, informing the court of his plan to win her back.

In court documents obtained by the outlet, Sterling denied his wife’s statement of their marriage having “no prospects for a reconciliation,” and also reportedly asked the court to reject her request for primary custody of their children.

While Sterling did not request a specific custody agreement, he did note his desire to remain married and for the entire case to be thrown away.

Furthermore, Sterling has expressed that while he and Marcille are working toward a congenial resolution, she should be responsible for paying his legal fees.

The couple has been together since 2016; they married two years later.