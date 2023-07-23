’Are You Having a Boy’: Video of Pregnant Serena Williams Dancing Has Fans Predicting the Gender of Her Unborn Baby

Serena Williams is gearing up to have her second baby, but that hasn’t stopped her from keeping her body in super fit shape and enjoying life to the fullest.

The tennis superstar with 23 Grand Slam titles under her belt showed off her dance moves in a video uploaded on her Instagram page. It was taken at DJ Khaled’s star-studded We The Best Foundation X Jordan Golf Classic tournament.

Serena Williams poses at DJ Khaled’s We The Best Foundation X Jordan Golf Classic tournament. (Photo: @serenawilliams/Instagram)

She was captured cutting a rug to “Mirándote” by Frankie Ruiz while dressed in a red Gucci vest, a black dress, and a black Los Angeles golf club cap.

Poking fun at her light salsa footwork, Williams captioned the clip, “I’m Just making up moves at this point. I need to go somewhere and sit down.”

Her celebrity fans encouraged her joy, including singer and mother of three Ciara, who wrote, “I can’t. Dance mama Dance.” Fellow mother of three and actress Eva Marcille commented, “Get it.”

Fans hopped in her comment section and took turns trying to figure out the gender of the baby, tossing out old wives’ tales about what she might have.

“Serena are you having a boy.”

“It’s a BOY.”

“She carrying a girl.”

“My grandmother said you’re carrying like you gonna have another girl.”

Some people just could not get enough of her and believes the pregnant Serena is the best.

“Yaaasss mama! Please have at least 10 babies to spread your amazing love! You always look beautiful,” said one fan.

On Twitter, the 41-year-old tweeted that she was “no longer able” to see her feet due to he growing belly.

“It’s all that dancing. The baby is tired of you,” one person replied.

It's all that dancing. The baby is tired of you. 😁🥰😜 — Mistyreign (@kissdemkids) July 22, 2023

Meanwhile, another came up with an entire plan for Williams after she gives birth so she can get back to the tennis court.

“Okay so here’s the plan; give birth, train all winter (Alexis or Olympia can raise your new joy), then come back for the Australian Open? I love your happiness era but girl we miss you.”

While fans are expecting Olympia to be a great big sister, some say Williams had better hope the new baby is not quite as sassy as her first, who recently outed her mother for wearing a wig.

Last week, the CEO of S by Serena had a conversation with a “nice lady” who told her, “I love your hair.” The athlete said she politely thanked the woman for the compliment but her daughter responded, “It’s a WIG!!!”

Fans are still laughing at the tweet about their conversation, which now has over 10,000 retweets and over 1,000 bookmarks.