‘We All Know Who’s the Star of the Family’: Serena Williams Shares New ‘Babymoon’ Photos, Fans Zoom In on Her Daughter Olympia’s Model Poses

Serena Williams may be a legendary tennis player, but fans say the real “star” of the family is her daughter.

Earlier this week, the 41-year-old shared photos from her recent “babymoon,” which is a trip or getaway parents take before their baby’s arrival.

Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, who are expecting their second child, traveled to Europe with their 5-year-old. The married couple was joined by Williams’ sisters, Lyndrea and Isha Price, and her nephew, Jair Bobbitt.

The pregnant athlete can be seen wearing sunglasses and an all-black ensemble, though her round belly was hidden by her daughter’s model-like poses.

Serena Williams’ new family photo derails when fans zoom in on Olympia’s poses. (Pictured: @serenawilliams/Instagram)

Olympia stood front and center in the first image as she struck a pose with her hands on her hips and her right foot turned out.

In the second photo, the blossoming adolescent showed off her spunky attitude as she lifted one hand in the air while looking down at the ground in the opposite direction. A few braids from her beaded hairstyle managed to fall onto the side of her cheek.

“When your kid can’t stop posing…. Pics from our #babymoon #2023,” read Williams’ caption.

Her post upload has attained over 75,000 likes with over 500 comments from users who were impressed by Olympia’s vogue poses.

“We all know who’s the star of the family. Werk Ms. Olympia.”

“She’s gonna be a superstar bigger than momma!”



“Ms Olympia is stealing the show.”



“Olympia like, she don’t take regular pics.”

Back in May, Williams revealed during their memorable appearance on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet that she and Ohanian are expecting their second child.

She shared another glimpse of her growing belly in an additional Instagram post, featuring an image of her and Olympia holding hands next to her pregnant belly.

“Hand in hand with my best friend @olympiaohania and my belly,” Williams wrote. “(…..and here comes the hate from my other besties lol).”

Williams and Ohanian have yet to reveal their unborn child’s gender. However, the pair did share Olympia’s adorable reaction to finding out she’s set to become a big sister.

In a YouTube video, their firstborn jumped for joy and ran around their living-room floor when she found out she would soon have a sibling.

“I’m so excited,” Olympia shouted as her mother showed her her belly. She took off running around the house before returning to the couch and then heading to the floor. “I can’t believe it.”

As her parents tried to get her to calm down, her father said, “You got a lot of work to do. You got a lot of work getting ready to be a big sister.”

In a February interview with Gayle King, Williams revealed that her daughter “prays” for a brother or sister. Well, it looks like Olympia’s praying has paid off!