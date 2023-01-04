‘I Just Got My Body Done, Ain’t Got No Guilt About It’: SZA Breaks the Internet Showing Off Her New ‘Yams’ and Fans Bring Up BBL Lyrics

R&B singer SZA seemingly confirmed on her latest album “SOS” that she had a BBL or Brazilian Butt Lift. Fans have speculated the singer had plastic surgery for years, but she hasn’t officially said that she has. She seems to be giving some hint to that in unique ways throughout various songs on her latest album, “SOS.” On the track “Conceited,” she said, “I just got my body done, ain’t got no guilt about it / I just heard your opinion, I could’ve did without it.”

In return, fans praised SZA for what they see as revealing her truth and confessing in her music. She gave fans a closer look at her curvy hips and thighs in an Instagram photo dump on Tuesday, Jan. 2. She shared exciting news about “SOS” sitting on top of the Billboard 200 albums chart for its third week.

“3 weeks at number one, fully minding my business n not giving a f—. Thank God,” the 33-year-old wrote in the caption.

Fans celebrate SZA’s new curvy figure after having her “body” (Photo: @SZA/Instagram.)

SZA’s photo collage featured videos of herself smiling, wearing a bikini and resting near the water. Top Dawg’s First Lady also shared a screenshot of the Billboard article about the success of “SOS.”

“Congrats, u deserve it u worked hard, great album,” wrote DJ Khaled, who expressed the sentiments of fans in the comments. Many shared other powerful messages and dozens of fire and heart emojis.

SZA gave fans a closer look at her curvy hips and thighs in an Instagram. (Screenshot)

But a large group of commentators zoomed in on the seventh slide of a video SZA took in a bathroom. She panned the camera up and down over her body before showing love for her hair in the mirror. The songstress wore an orange afro wig, black swim shirt and black bikini bottoms. Here’s what a few had to say:

“You could sit a gallon of milk on that thang.”

“It’s the booty slide for me.”

“Hunted down your BBL doctor to personally shake they hand and congratulate dem.”

“Has her lips been like this the whole time? It’s cool tho, but it seems unnatural? Am I tripping?”

“Whyd you get a BBL?”

SZA’s current success is everything she prepared for in life. In a new interview with PEOPLE, the “Nobody Get Me Artist” opened up about being bullied as an adolescent for being outspoken and “awkward.”

“I was bullied because I wasn’t quiet and I was awkward at the same time,” she said. “I wasn’t this tiny sad victim, but I was more so attacked just because it was giving ‘What is wrong with you?’ energy.”

She said, “I always thought, ‘Oh my God.’ I’ll never have the approval of anyone in life, this must be my defining factor, this must be the bottom line.”

As an adult, the “Good Days” artist came to realize how her experiences help shape her life today.

“I realized that all the things that made me feel so lame were actually what made me into who I am. It’s like, I didn’t go to prom because I didn’t have any friends and I had no one to go to prom with … [and now] it’s so weird that my life turned into [having] a bodyguard while traveling to parties,” SZA continued.

“All these things, if I had such a fulfilling existence and experience in high school, I would’ve felt validated to the point where I didn’t need to do anymore. [So] I just had to do more, I had to be more because I was like, ‘This s—y experience can’t be the end of it because if it is, I am cooked.’ “