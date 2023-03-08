‘How Is He 16 already?!’: La La Anthony Has a Change of Heart After Outrage About Her Son’s Birthday Wish

La La Anthony wants to know where the time has gone after celebrating her son Kiyan Anthony’s 16th birthday.

The rising high school basketball talent celebrated the milestone with a post on Instagram on March 7.

To mark the special day, his mother gushed about her only child in a video montage of adorable childhood photos of her best friend.

“My boy is 16 today,” wrote the “BMF” actress in the caption. Though she has been by his side every step of the way, LaLa could not help but be in disbelief at how fast the years have flown by.

“I still can’t really wrap my mind around having a 16 yr old. I always say I was blessed with a best friend and a son all in one,” she noted.

(left) Lala Anthony and Kiyan Anthony. Photo: Lala/Instagram (right) Tattoo artist Carlos Macedo tattooing Kiyan Anthony. Photo: Carlosmacedo/Instagram

She continued, “You are my happiness. You are my motivation. You are my EVERYTHING. You have the most humble & kind heart. You are the hardest worker, and you are so focused & dedicated to your dream it’s incredible to watch. Im honored to be your mom. I thank GOD for you everyday. Enjoy your bday & all the love.”

La La also mentioned that she had “so many things” planned for the teen as she alluded to his request for a tattoo, leaving fans to wonder if she allowed him to get inked. “Let nephew get the tattoo sis,” wrote one fan. Another said, “Don’t let him do it LA.”

Another asked, “How is he 16 already?! We were just watching him grow up on Lala’s full court life .. now he’s 16 Happy birthday Kiyan!!”

Last year, Kiyan asked his mother’s fans, “Do y’all think I should be able to get a tattoo for my 16th birthday?” in a video posted on Instagram. At the time, the former MTV VJ was not supportive of the idea.

She mentioned that she got her first tattoo around his age, something she regrets doing. “Funny how when you have a kid the same things happen all over again,” she remarked in the post’s caption. However, it seems as though she had a change of heart.

In his Instagram Story, Kiyan shared a photo revealing his left ankle was tatted by popular tattoo artist Carlos Macedo. While the design is unclear, Macedo shared photos that revealed both La La and her ex-husband, Kiyan’s dad, Carmelo Anthony, were present for the occasion.

Carmelo Anthony playing his son Kiyan Anthony 1v1 before his game 💯 pic.twitter.com/ScYmqOarcp — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 30, 2022

The future NBA Hall of Fame inductee and actress were married for 11 years before La La filed for divorce in 2021. She later told “The Real” co-hosts she wanted her and Carmelo to set a good example for Kiyan.

“I want Kiyan to be able to see that even though we’re not a couple, we can co-parent amazing and he was made from love,” said La La in 2022.

According to the location stamp on Macedo’s post, he was in New York, where it is illegal for a minor to get tattooed, even with the consent of a parent or legal guardian.

But judging by everyone’s smiling faces, no one seemed concerned about the age restriction.