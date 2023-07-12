‘Could Have Bought New Knees for $20 Mil’: Rick Ross Fans Are Stunned After the Rapper Shows Off Unique $20 Million Luxury Watch

Rick Ross might have just added a new piece to his multi-million dollar jewelry collection. The rapper known for rocking large pendants and diamond chains recently was seen rocking a $20 million watch from Jacob & Co.

The Maybach Music Group CEO showed off the watch during a live chat with the luxury watch’s designer Jacob Arabo.

The luxury watch appears to be made of mainly yellow diamonds accented with a green East African gemstone called tsavorite surrounding the face of the timepiece.

Rapper Rick Ross performs onstage during 2022 InvestFest at Georgia World Congress Center on Aug. 7, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

In a video taken from his Instagram Story, Ross explained that the watch could not be duplicated as he sniffed the watch as if it the gems carried an aroma. According to the “Biggest Boss,” it took more than three years to collect the stones for the watch.

“This is the billionaire,” said Ross in a video captured by HipHopDX. “This is an amazing timepiece. It took over three and a half years to collect the stones. These are not emerald green stones. These are tsavorites, with a T….”

He continued, “This cannot be duplicated. It cannot be replicated.”

Rick Ross says his $20M watch took 3 years to make 💰https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/9QpJz5uGcS — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 10, 2023

The video was also shared by RapTV, and fans in the comment section responded to Ross spending so much money on the watch.

“Imagine what $20 million could actually do,” replied one fan.

“Bro spent on a watch more than my family will make in their lifetime,” echoed another.”

Two individuals chose to remind Ross of his infamous “Double decker slapper” stunt at his pool party earlier this month. The 47-year-old’s knees gave out just as he jumped into the water, but fans thought he inured his knees at the moment.

“Could have bought new knees for $20 mil,” wrote the fan.

A second said, “Did he find that at the bottom of the pool when his knees gave out?”

Meanwhile, a few thought that $20 million could have been put to use for more important reasons. “No watch is worth 20 mill I’m sorry bro,” replied one fan. “Bro could’ve donated to charity or some s—t.”

“That mf beautiful but it’s definitely so much more to do with $20M than buy a nice watch,” wrote another.

Weeks after his second annual car and bike show in early June, Ross donated $30,179 to help save the Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic from closing its doors back in June.

The clinic is located just south of Atlanta and offers free basic care for adults ages 18 and older often from underserved communities who may lack medical insurance.

The $20 million watch Ross exhibited follows the diamond-encrusted necklace he received former his former artist Gunplay.