‘Eva Is That You’: Fans Say Eva Marcille Looks Unrecognizable In New Photos Following Split from Michael Sterling

Eva Marcille‘s new Instagram post has fans doing a double take after noticing what they deemed her unrecognizable appearance.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum shared two images on her page featuring herself and two friends in different color onesies.

The two ladies were lime green and gray, while Marcille wore an orange onesie with “Mine” written across her backside. Each had white painted toes.

“Friday night with @mzshyneka @iambarbielee,” she wrote as her caption.

Fans say Eva Marcille looks different following her split from Michael Sterling. @evamarcille/Instagram

Marcille’s post has attained over 30,000 likes with over 330 comments.

“Eva you look tf goodt,” wrote one fan. Another said, “Yall Ladies Look Good And Cute And Yall Feet Is Very Pretty.”

However, others couldn’t help but mention how different the mother of three appeared to look.

“Eva is that you .Had to really look close. Wow!!”

A few social media users also zoomed in on Marcille’s dazed eyes and flushed cheeks, stating that smoking was the reason she didn’t look like her usual self.

“Them cigarettes catching up with you! Look kinda old.”

“Eva looks like she be high af.”

“Y’all look like y’all finna smoke nuffin but herb.”

As expected, there were a few fans who brought up Marcille’s estranged husband, Michael T. Sterling. One user wrote, “Please fix your marriage! Don’t wanna see a divorce.”



Another said, “Next you’ll be crying cause he’s going for joint custody..don’t disrespect your kids by doing this kind of stuff…it says THIRSTY!!!”

Eva Marcille & Michael Sterling’s Wedding Photos are here & they are Gorgeous! https://t.co/wswiPj7reS pic.twitter.com/StsjO3U4bQ — jamillesglam (@Ms_Omar23) October 12, 2018

Marcille filed for divorce from Sterling on March 23 after five years of marriage and three kids together. The estranged couple share two boys; 5-year-old Michael Sterling Jr. and 3-year-old Maverick Sterling.

The Atlanta attorney adopted Marcille’s 9-year-old daughter, Marley Rae Sterling, after marrying her mother in 2020. Marley’s biological father is the “America’s Next Top Model” cycle three winner’s ex singer Kevin McCall.

While details surrounding their split are currently unknown, many online have speculated it stems from Sterling’s current lawsuit stemming from a 2022 car crash he was involved in.

The former political candidate is accused of causing an accident back in February 2022 while allegedly driving under the influence. Court documents allege he was driving recklessly and following too closely before crashing into the rear of another vehicle, even though he denied being under the influence.

Sterling has also voiced his desire to fight for his family despite Marcille’s adamance in ending their union.