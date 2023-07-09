‘Don’t Take Any Elevators Because Auntie … Is Waiting Disrespectfully’: Solange Trends on Social Media After Tasha K Responds to Tina Knowles-Lawson’s Dance Video, Accusations Tasha Had Tina’s Home Robbed

It appears that Tasha K is not letting up on the Knowles-Carter family after facing backlash for criticizing Blue Ivy‘s dancing on her mother’s Renaissance world tour.

The unhinged blogger critiqued the 11-year-old’s dance technique throughout the European leg of the world tour.

Fans dragged her for calling Beyoncé‘s daughter “stiff” and suggesting she needed more training to be on stage with professional background dancers.

Blogger Tasha K criticized Blue Ivy for being too “stiff” while dancing onstage with mom Beyoncé. (Photos: @Unwinewithtashak/Instagram; @Beyonce/Instagram)

“Put her in a all-‘hood cheerleading camp. … I just think Blue Ivy needs a little bit of tweaking,” Tasha said. “I don’t want to see a robot. She look like the irobot that be vacuuming my floors.”

Then Blue’s grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson stepped in with a dance video and seemingly shady caption that mentioned her desire to “fend off haters.” Fans immediately connected to Tasha’s commentary.

“People can be so negative,” said the 66-year-old in a video of her two-stepping to Bey’s “Renaissance” track “BREAK MY SOUL.”

Now, Tasha K has returned with another critique, claiming she’s received “death threats” over her commentary about Blue Ivy.

“Just because I’m a fan doesn’t mean I can’t critique you,” she stated while yelling into the mic about Beyoncé’s high ticket prices.

Tasha continued, “Why is you sending your mammy over down to my house to attempt to gather me? Why are you sending this witch to my door?”

She doubled down on her initial statements about Blue Ivy before using Shereé Whitfield’s infamous catchphrase from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “Who gon’ check me, boo? who gon’ check me?”

The internet sensation then showed a screenshot that revealed Tina had followed her on Instagram. She said she saw Knowles-Lawson’s video but was unimpressed.

“Mrs. Knowles you are lucky, you lucky I wasn’t around when Mathew Knowles was outside outside,” said Tasha referring to Beyoncé’s dad cheating on her mother.

“I respect you cause I respect my elders but what you not gon’ do is try to argue with a customer. With that being said, I gotta go and next time you better send your daughter,” she concluded.

Similar to Tasha’s first rant, social media users swarmed her comment section in defense of the Knowles-Carter family. But a majority brought Blue’s aunt Solange into the mix. One individual shared a meme from her fight scene in the movie “Bring It On: All or Nothing,” where she nearly fought a classmate for mentioning her mother.

the mitashermes era: solange as camille from bring it on: all or nothing ♡ (march 30, 2021) pic.twitter.com/cT0nLxr4lA — da-media page✨ ™ (@mitasmedia) April 1, 2021

Here’s what others had to say:

“@mstinalawson get her cause she forgot to mention you..she out the hashtag but she didn’t hit the @button!”

“Rule #1 you don’t talk about babies or nobody momma. Regardless of what your talking about leave them out. Y’all forgot who mothers this is. Beside Beyonce there is a Solange and sis like to fight grown men and little boys!!! She will catch you wherever…..sis don’t care. We already saw that.”

“Don’t take any elevators because Auntie @solangeknowles is waiting, disrespectfully.”

“Which daughter!!?? Be careful what you ask for, because Solange may pull up and meet you in an elevator.”

In May 2014, Solange attacked her sister’s husband Jay-Z in the elevator at the Met Gala in New York City. The “Creole” singer looked on as a bodyguard attempted to restrain her younger sister as she was kicking and swinging at her brother-in-law. The entire interaction was captured on an elevator camera.

Till this day, no one has directly answered what led to the elevator fight. However, Beyoncé made a small reference to their fight on her track “Flawless.” “Of course s—t go down when it’s a billion dollars on an elevator,” she sang.

On July 9, a report by TMZ claimed Beyoncé’s mom’s estate in Los Angeles was recently burglarized. According to authorities, the assailants made off with over $1 million in cash and jewelry that was stashed in a safe.

Fans immediately blamed Tasha K for the break-in and accused of her being the one to set Mrs. Knowles-Lawson up to be robbed.

“I know damn well y’all are not accusing me of Robbing #TinaKnowles home for over 1 million in cash?” Tasha K wrote in a post on her Instagram. “It wasn’t me!! I was with my husband all night! He is my witness.”