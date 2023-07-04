‘You Are So Miserable to be Talking About a Child’: Beyoncé Fans Drag Tasha K for Criticizing Blue Ivy’s Dancing on Her Mom’s Renaissance Tour

Blogger Tasha K has provoked the Beyhive to get into formation after she criticized Blue Ivy Carter on her controversial podcast.

The tween has been the topic of online buzz as Beyoncé fans rave about her appearances alongside her mother throughout the European leg of the Renaissance world tour. In the latest episode of “Unwine with Tasha K,” the polarizing host took aim at the tween’s stage presence.

Blogger Tasha K criticized Blue Ivy for being too “stiff” while dancing onstage with Beyoncé. (Photos: @unwinewithtashak/Instagram and @beyonce/Instagram)

Tasha K’s commentary began after she acknowledged Ashley Everett’s, Beyoncé’s former dance captain, praise for the 11-year-old. “Everybody knows that Blue Ivy was very stiff up there, as if Beyoncé just gone tell this girl that she got it,” said the YouTube personality, whose real name is Latasha Kebe.

“We’ve seen 13-year-old girls from the hood outdance and hula hoop her. I like Blue Ivy. I think she’s beautiful. I think she’s going to be a model. Her mama already has her life being set up. But her mama has to be honest with her and tell her the truth,” she continued.

Tasha K then suggested Beyoncé return to her hometown of Houston, Texas, with Blue in tow.

“I need her to take a trip to the projects, her local rec center, local Boys & Girls Club, leave Blue Ivy down there for one week, and let’s see if she’s able to loosen up. … Put her in a all-‘hood cheerleading camp. … I just think Blue Ivy needs a little bit of tweaking,” she said.

Tasha ended by saying, “I don’t want to see a robot. She look like the irobot that be vacuuming my floors.” Her remarks spurred a flood of reactions. Some of the comments she received include:

“You are so miserable to be talking about a child and expect us to agree with you. You need serious help!!!!”

“She has improved every show. She’s a kid.”

“She is 11 years old would you prefer she was bussing it open like an adult???? Kids really should be off limits.”

“Baby Beyoncé not going to say much but Jay end careers fr.”

Tasha K really is stupid af. She already got one fan base and their fave on her neck. She wants the BeyHive on her neck, too?? This is exactly why I don't feel bad for her for losing that lawsuit. She's messy and runs her mouth too much. https://t.co/SJ2RPyeeKl — RudePaul (@svltedcaramel) July 4, 2023

Elsewhere online, Blue Ivy has been dubbed her mother’s mini-me despite the loud criticism from the social media personality.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s firstborn has previously appeared on stage during a 2022 Oscar performance and during the singer’s concert in Dubai in January.

Tasha K is currently on the hook for $4 million owed to Cardi B. The rapper won a lawsuit last year after suing the blogger for defamation in 2019. The “Bodak Yellow” artist sought legal action after Tasha falsely claimed she had herpes and used cocaine.